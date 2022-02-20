Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull slams second-successive ton, becomes 3rd Indian to achieve incredible feat on first-class debut

Yash Dhull began his senior cricket career on a high after slamming twin centuries on Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi. On Sunday, Dhull slammed another ton as he opened the innings alongside Dhruv Shorey against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

Dhull became the only third Indian to score centuries in both innings on Ranji Trophy debut; the other two being Nari Contractor (Gujarat) and Virat Swathe (Maharashtra).

In the first innings of the game, Dhull had slammed 113 off 150 deliveries as Delhi batted first. The 19-year-old, primarily a middle-order batter, was sent as an opener on his Ranji Trophy debut but the youngster didn't disappoint as he settled into the role with ease. On Sunday, Dhull remained unbeaten on 113 as Delhi declared their second innings on 228/0.

The match ended in a draw.

Dhull slammed 14 hours and a six during his stay at the crease, which lasted 202 deliveries before the declaration.

Dhull had also led India to a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title earlier this month. He had tested positive for Covid-19 mid-way through the tournament but made a strong comeback ahead of the knock-out stages, and slammed a century in the semi-final win against Australia.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

There are eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group. There would be four teams in Elite Groups and six teams would make up the Plate Group. One team from each Elite Group will qualify for the quarterfinal stages.

The lowest-ranked of the eight qualified teams will have to play a pre-quarterfinal with the top team from the Plate Group.