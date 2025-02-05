Rashid Khan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20 history, overtakes CSK legend: 'If you asked me 10 years ago...'

Rashid Khan, long revered as one of the most impactful bowlers in T20 cricket, has now ascended to the pinnacle of the format, becoming its highest wicket-taker. The Afghanistan wrist spinner, just 26, surpassed Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 631 wickets when he bowled Dunith Wellalage out during the SA20 Qualifier 1 against Paarl Royals on Tuesday. Rashid Khan overtook Bravo to reach the pinnacle of T20 bowling charts(AP)

"It's a great achievement," Rashid said after his team secured victory. “I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table. DJ [Bravo] is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honour and I'm looking forward to continuing.”

Rashid made his T20 debut as a teenager in October 2015 and has since been a dominant force in leagues worldwide. Approaching 500 matches, he has left an indelible mark in tournaments like the IPL, PSL, CPL, BPL, and The Hundred.

Rashid made his name from his ability to bowl quickly through the air while still keeping an element of mystery. Batters have struggled to pick which way the ball will turn, often opting to play him out cautiously rather than risk attacking.

Rashid's all-round contributions

Over the years, Rashid has developed into a dynamic all-rounder. His ability to clear the ropes instantly makes him a dangerous lower-order batter, with his signature “snake shot” – where he flicks a yorker with immense wrist power – being a standout feature.

His all-round ability was on full display in the IPL 2018 playoffs when he smashed 34 off 10 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad, then defended the total with a stunning 3 for 19 while also taking two catches. Recognising his game-changing impact, Gujarat Titans retained him for INR 15 crore (USD 1.8 million approx).

Following the SA20, Rashid will don the international colours as he takes the field for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy. He will return to the Indian Premier League after the tournament, where he represents the Titans.

With Rashid still in his prime, the record books may have to accommodate many more milestones from the Afghan star.