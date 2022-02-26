Rashid Khan breaks silence on his availability for PSL 2022 final; 'Would’ve been great to be part of Lahore Qalandars'

Looking to clinch elusive Pakistan Super League title, Lahore Qalandars are set to take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the summit clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led unit is one of the only six teams not to have won the title since the tournament's inception in 2016.

In a bid to boost their chances, Qalandars reportedly tried to bring in their ace bowler Rashid Khan from Bangladesh in a chartered flight to play on Sunday, but gave up as logistics were a big problem.

The Afghanistan tweaker took to Twitter to confirm that would not be available due to the national duty. "It would’ve been great to be part of Lahore Qalandars and play alongside lads in the PSL T20 final," wrote Rashid. “I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority,” he added.

Rashid, who had left the Qalandars camp to join his national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh, also extended wishes to his PSL franchise and captain Shaheen as well.

The leggie has been phenomenal for Qalandars this season, picking 13 wickets in nine matches. He was also given a guard of honour in his final game of the season against Islamabad United. He plucked two wickets and conceded just 19 runs in his four overs. Fawad Ahmed had been approved as a replacement for Rashid by the PSL Technical Committee.

"Lahore have taken good care of me. I am so happy with the love. I wish them all the very best for the rest of the competition. It makes me happy that I am leaving the team with us on the top. It is a wonderful family. It was about playing our natural game. We had a bad night yesterday. It was about enjoying your game," Rashid had said in the post-match presentation.

As the action shifts to Lahore for the final, Qalandars skipper Afridi will look to leave his mark and lead the camp to maiden PSL title. He is the spearhead of Qalandars' attack with 17 wickets under his belt.

Qalandars have Fakhar Zaman, who has so far scored a league record of 585 at a strike rate of 154.35. Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings in the only PSL final they played back in 2020.