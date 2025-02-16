'Rashid Khan is greater than Wasim Akram': Former Pakistan captain apologises after audacious claim

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif made an audacious claim saying that Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan is "greater" than Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. However, he apologised, having understood the gravitas of the statement he made. Former Pakistan captain compared Wasim Akram to Rashid Khan

Speaking on Hasna Mana Hai, a talk show on Geo News, Rashid explained that he based his claim on who had a bigger impact on the nation's cricketing history. He said Khan put Afghanistan on cricket's world map amid his emergence as a bowling phenom across formats, especially in T20s, where he holds the record for being the highest wicket-taker ever with 634 scalps.

“Rashid has brought Afghanistan on the map, he has helped them get recognition,” he said. “He is greater than Wasim Akram. I am sorry to say but Rashid’s stature is bigger."

However, the 56-year-old does have some advice for Khan, who has featured in 213 International matches since his debut in 2015.

“I have only one piece of advice for Rashid Khan. ‘Improve your test team and play more Test matches against Pakistan,'” he said.

Rashid Khan set to lead Afghanistan in Champions Trophy

After a phenomenal show in the 2023 ODI World Cup and a maiden semifinal appearance in the T20 World Cup last year, Afghanistan will hope to emulate their show in the impending Champions Trophy, which will begin on Wednesday. The Asian country will start their campaign against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi, before taking on England and Australia.

However, in the lead-up to the event, Afghanistan suffered a blow as spinner AM Ghazanfar was ruled out of the Champions Trophy owing to a lower back fracture. He incurred the blow during the team's tour of Zimbabwe late last year.

“AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra (located in the lower back), specifically in the left pars interarticularis,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) posted on ‘X’. “He sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recent tour of Zimbabwe and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months, remaining under treatment during this period"

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareeh Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad.