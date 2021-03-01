IND USA
Rashid Khan likely to miss first Test due to finger injury
Rashid Khan likely to miss first Test due to finger injury

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Rashid's minor fracture is yet to heal and the spinner might miss the first Test.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 PM IST

Due to a finger injury, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan is likely to miss the first Test against Zimbabwe that will kick-start on Tuesday.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Rashid's minor fracture is yet to heal and the spinner might miss the first Test.

Although there is no official update, last week Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had said that the final call on his inclusion in the first test will be taken after a reassessment of his injury on Sunday.

"Rashid Khan is under-treatment by the relevant health officials in the UAE and the final call on his inclusion in the first test will be taken after a reassessment of his injury on February 28," the ACB said in an official statement.

Rashid was injured during his stint in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he played for Lahore Qalandars Franchise.

Asghar Afghan will lead the Afghanistan side. The squad also features many new faces such as Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Malik, Saleem Safi, and Zia Ur Rahman Akbar who will play their first Test if included in playing XI.

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai

The first Test will begin on March 2 while the second game is slated to be played from March 10. The focus will then shift to the shortest format of the game as the two sides lock horns in the five-match T20I series from March 17.

