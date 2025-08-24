Search Search
Sunday, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rashid Khan to captain spin-heavy Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup

PTI |
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 10:36 am IST

Besides the captain, the other spinners in the squad include Noor Ahmad , Mujeeb Ur Rehman, AM Ghazanfar and veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi.

Rashid Khan was on Sunday named captain of a spin heavy Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup beginning in the UAE on September 9.

The Rashid-led side will open its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 9.(AFP)
The Rashid-led side will open its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 9.(AFP)

Besides the captain, the other spinners in the squad include Noor Ahmad , Mujeeb Ur Rehman, AM Ghazanfar and veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi.

Afghanistan had famously reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup last year.

From the squad that featured against Zimbabwe, Hazratullah Zazai and Zubaid Akbari have been dropped.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Ishaq are the two wicket-keeper batters in the side.

The pace attack includes Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Farid Malik.

Afghanistan have been clubbed with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka in Group B while India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE form Group A.

The Rashid-led side will open its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 9.

Squad: Rashid Khan (c),Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserve players: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
News / Cricket News / Rashid Khan to captain spin-heavy Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On