Rashid Khan used to keep Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha separate: ‘India captain was not sitting next to Pakistan’

In a subtle but telling move reflecting the geopolitical sensitivities between India and Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was reportedly deliberately seated between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the Asia Cup captains' press conference and trophy unveiling in Dubai, according to journalist Rituraj Borkakoty. Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav address the media(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Speaking on Sports Today, Borkakoty, who is a Khaleej Times journalist, covering the Asia Cup from close quarters, revealed that the seating arrangement was not coincidental but reportedly done on request by the authorities.

"So I noticed that the Indian captain was not sitting next to the Pakistan captain because Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan captain, was sitting between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, the Pakistan captain," Borkakoty said.

When asked whether it was a planned arrangement, he added, "Well, that's what struck me as well. I tried to speak to somebody from the Emirates Cricket Board, but they are not the hosts — they are just organising it. They refused to say anything officially, but they just told me that they have been asked to keep the two captains separate. So that's why maybe it was arranged in a way that, you know, Rashid Khan was in between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha."

BCCI is the original host of the tournament. It was supposed to be held in India, but border tensions with Pakistan forced the ACC to change the venue to the UAE.

The move to place Rashid Khan as a buffer comes amid continuing political tension between India and Pakistan, which adds a layer of complexity to any high-profile sporting event involving the two countries. Despite limited cricketing ties outside ICC events, India and Pakistan remain fierce rivals on the field, and even the smallest gestures — including seating positions — are examined through a diplomatic lens.

Surya and Salman promise aggression in Asia Cup

During the media interaction, both captains addressed the atmosphere expected in the upcoming high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 14. Given the political context, questions were raised about whether the players would be asked to tone down their aggression.

"Aggression (is) always there when we take the field," said a calm and composed Suryakumar Yadav. "Without (some degree of) aggression, I don't think you can play the sport. I'm really excited to take the field."

Pakistan captain Salman echoed similar sentiments, making it clear he had no intention of restricting his players' competitive instincts.

"You don't need to say anything to any player because every individual is different," said Salman. "If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that."

"When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can't stop them because that's what keeps them going. So from my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays in the ground."