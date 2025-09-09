Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates Captain's Press Conference: Skippers set to face barrage of questions ahead of tournament
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates Captain's Press Conference: Catch all the key updates and insights from the pre-tournament press conference as the captains of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong face the media.
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates Captain's Press Conference: The Asia Cup is ready to take center stage, and all participating team captains will face a barrage of questions from the media ahead of the tournament. The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, where the skippers are expected to discuss team strategies, preparations, and their thoughts on key matchups. Suryakumar Yadav, set to captain India in the multi-nation tournament, will also attend the conference and is likely to face more questions regarding the high-profile clash against Pakistan....Read More
India will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts UAE in Dubai on September 11, aiming to set the tone for a challenging T20I tournament. They are drawn in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, with the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash scheduled for October 14. Their final group game against Oman is on September 19.
The tournament opens on September 10 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Group B features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, with Sri Lanka defending their 2022 T20I Asia Cup title. Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, brings fresh, aggressive batting to the mix, while Afghanistan, under Rashid Khan, will aim to continue their impressive form after reaching last year’s T20 World Cup semifinals. Bangladesh, captained by Litton Das, remains a dangerous contender.
Non-Test sides UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong will be looking to create upsets, adding excitement to the short-format tournament known for its fast pace and unpredictability.
The Super Four stage begins on September 20, featuring the top two teams from each group. Each team will play three matches in Dubai to earn a spot in the final, which is set for September 28. Fans can expect high-intensity clashes, with India aiming to defend their T20 World Cup-winning momentum while negotiating a tough group and the knockout rounds.
Group Stage Schedule
Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 10: India vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 14: India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 15: United Arab Emirates vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (5:30 PM IST)
Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 17: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 19: India vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)
Super Four Schedule
Sep 20: B1 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 21: A1 vs A2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 23: A2 vs B1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 24: A1 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 25: A2 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Sep 26: A1 vs B1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
Final
Sep 28: Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)
