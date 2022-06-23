Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'If you want to focus on money, well.. many people can earn it': Ex-Pakistan captain reacts to IPL media rights sale

The former Pakistan captain spoke about the IPL media rights sale, that fetched a huge sum of ₹48,390 crore.
IPL Trophy.(IPL)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 09:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Indian Premier League rights were sold for a humongous sum of 48,390 crore earlier this month for a five-year period, starting from 2023. Disney Star had retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying 23,575 crore ( 57.5 crore/game). The digital rights, meanwhile, were acquired for 20,500 crore by Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C by paying 2,991 crore more.

The IPL, already the biggest cricket league in the world, The IPL, will now be bracketed in the top-most sporting properties alongside National Football League (USA), National Basketball Association (USA) and English Premier League (England), the most-watched sporting event in the world. The value of per IPL match made more than a 100 per cent jump from previous 54.5 crore to above 114 crore (approx). Globally, the per match value (USD 14.61 million) in IPL is second only to NFL where every match is worth USD 17 million.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif, who had also captained the side in the past, believes that it is “not an ideal situation” and that it is all about “business.”

“We are not talking about cricket here. We are talking about business. This is not an ideal situation. If you only want to focus on money.. well, many people can earn money,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“It's not about the quality. It's business.”

Latif further said that he is interested to see how the BCCI can sustain the rights.

"You can call any Indian and see how many hours of cricket did they watch (during the IPL).

“I only called it a business. We will see how it can be sustained.”

The Gujarat Titans had won the recently-concluded 2022 edition of the IPL, which saw a return of 10 teams to the tournament.

