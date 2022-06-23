Watch: Leicestershire share video of 'master' Virat Kohli sweating it out in training session; Indian fans react

Star batter Virat Kohli shared a glimpse from his training session as he was seen preparing for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test next month but before that the visitors have started training upon arriving. (Also Read | 'If you can't perform, don't expect people to stay quiet': Kapil Dev 'pained' by 'big player' Virat Kohli's poor form)

Kohli, the former India captain, shared pictures from his training session on Twitter. "Practice well. Stay happy," Kohli captioned the tweet.

Practice well. Stay happy 😃? pic.twitter.com/agBgIlCJiV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 21, 2022

Leicestershire County Cricket Club’s official Twitter handle shared a video of Kohli honing his batting skills in the practice session. Kohli was the skipper of Team India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021.

Fans in no time started reacting to the clip. Many showed excitement to see Kohli in action after a break. The 33-year-old wasn't a part of the recently-concluded home series versus South Africa.

England are enjoying the presence of The King there 👑 — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐆𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐚 🕊 (@the_Harsha18) June 22, 2022

The ultimate king — Aayansh (@Aayanshkashyp) June 22, 2022

Current captain Rohit Sharma will be leading India for their warm-up game, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have been added to the rival Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) squad. They will play under county captain Sam Evans.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-`19. The off-spinner came to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on June 16 but now he is in quarantine.

The 35-year-old will only join the Test squad after meeting all protocol requirements. The rest of the members of the Indian Test squad are already in Leicester and training has begun in Leicestershire County Ground where they will play a 4-day practice match from June 24.

India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

With ANI Inputs

