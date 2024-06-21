 Ravi Shastri 'feeling like a drug lord' as former India head coach shares picture from breakfast table in Antigua | Crickit
Ravi Shastri 'feeling like a drug lord' as former India head coach shares picture from breakfast table in Antigua

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2024 09:17 PM IST

Ravi Shastri shared an interesting post on his official X account, as he continues to enjoy his time at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Team India's former head coach, Ravi Shastri, is currently in the Caribbean where he's in the broadcast team for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Since leaving his role as the side's head coach in 2021, Shastri returned to full-time broadcasting and is the leading face during tosses from some of the biggest games in the sport.

Ravi Shastri working for broadcast prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match (Getty Images via AFP)
Ravi Shastri working for broadcast prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match (Getty Images via AFP)

The former India cricketer is known for his carefree persona, and it didn't change as he posted a picture from Antigua during the coverage for the marquee tournament. Shastri could be seen having breakfast in bath robes, with a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean in the backdrop.

ENG vs SA Live Score

“Feeling like a drug lord at breakfast in this outfit here in beautiful Antigua, even though my luggage is still on another island. Can't wait for it to arrive soon! #AntiguaVibes #TravelAdventures #BreakfastViews,” Shastri captioned.

Shastri was on commentary duties during Team India's match against Afghanistan, where Rohit Sharma's men registered a convincing 47-run win. He grabbed attention at the toss with his distinctive green hat; Shastri's striking outfit made waves from the moment he stepped out for the toss, hosting Rohit and Rashid Khan.

During the commentary, Shastri revealed he got the hat made from a person named Stephen, who handcrafts hats on the West Coast beach of Barbados.

"He pitched yesterday and said 'I will make one for you man'. And he did it literally in five minutes. That's a skill," Ravi Shastri told Dinesh Karthik.

Shastri in top form

Shastri has been in top form behind the microphone during the T20 World Cup, particularly shining during the India vs Pakistan clash in New York earlier this month. His energetic welcome for the fans during the toss at the game left both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam impressed. Now, as the Super 8 action shifts to the Caribbean, Shastri continues to relish his time on the islands.

