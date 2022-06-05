'That's where his chances are good': Shastri explains how India can accommodate Pant and Karthik in T20 World Cup squad

Dinesh Karthik had a splendid outing in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), impressing most with his finishing abilities. The out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batter rescued Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of many dangerous situations and in few occasions he ensured his franchise impose a substantial target for the opposition.

Batting at a strike-rate of 183.33, Karthik amassed 330 runs from 16 encounters. Such was his impact that the batter was included in the India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting from June 9.

Sharing his views on his return, former India coach Ravi Shastri said the upcoming series is an opportunity for the 37-year-old to cement his spot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup squad.

"This is his opportunity. If and when he gets an opportunity in these games, he has to do it with India colors on. We know he has got the experience, so this becomes extremely vital," said Shastri.

Talking about the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, Shastri believes the wicketkeeper can fill in MS Dhoni's role as a finisher.

"You have to see from the team's point of view, what are they looking for? Do they want a keeper who will bat at the top of the order or do they want a keeper who will be the finisher? I will go for the latter. You need a keeper who will do MS Dhoni's role, let's put it that way."

"There is already Rishabh Pant who can bat in the top four or five in T20 cricket but you want someone who can keep and finish a game because they aren't too many finishers now with MS (Dhoni) having quit. So I think that's where his chances are very very good," he said.

Karthik's previous T20I outing was against Australia in 2019.

