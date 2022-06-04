'After my first couple of weeks, I thought that I was cursed in India': Delhi Capitals star opens up about IPL struggles

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had a bittersweet Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Capitals, who missed the last-four spot by a whisker. Marsh, who began the 10-team IPL edition while nursing a hip injury and later tested positive for coronavirus, found his mojo towards the business end of the tournament. He notched a match-defining 89 against Rajasthan Royals and then hit 63 versus Punjab Kings.

Speaking about his torrid start, Marsh said he thought of being 'cursed' in India. The Delhi Capitals camp witnessed multiple Covid-19 cases, with the bio-bubble breach raising some serious questions. The 30-year-old Marsh, who finished the season with 251 runs and four plucks in eight games, recalled his 'shaky' beginning before getting back to his groove.

"After my first couple of weeks there I thought that I was cursed in India," cricket.com.au quoted Marsh as saying.

"I got through my initial injury - which was very minor - but then to play one game and get COVID, it was a bit of a shaky start but once I got going it was nice to put a few consistent performances on the board. I absolutely loved my time there," he added.

Marsh also heaped praise on Ricky Ponting, saying the Australia great plays a big role in boosting the confidence of Capitals' players. Chasing elusive IPL title, the 2020 runners-up had appointed Ponting as their head coach in 2018.

"Everyone speaks about him so much and what he's achieved in the game, but I got a real sense of how much he cares for his players - I guess that's probably what he was like as a captain and a leader of a team," Marsh said for Ponting.

"Just the way he makes you feel - he made me feel like I was a really important player for Delhi. You gain confidence from that when a leader instils that sort of confidence in you."

Marsh now looks to transfer his IPL form to the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning on June 7, and subsequently into the five-match ODI series against the island nation. The Australian pointed out that he would like to continue batting at the No. 3 spot.

"I've loved batting at number three, and I've been there a bit over 12 months now. I certainly feel like that's my best positioning in T20 cricket, and I've loved batting in the power play, I've batted a lot with David Warner and had some great partnerships with him -- it's been really enjoyable," Marsh told Sydney Morning Herald.

"Hopefully, I can keep being as consistent as I possibly can at number three and stay up there. International cricket is really hard, but you've got to believe that you belong here, and I think over the last 12 months, I've really gained the belief that my best can match up with anyone in the world," he further added.

