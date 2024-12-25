Ravi Shastri puts 'terrific' Jasprit Bumrah in Malcolm Marshall's category: 'He’s so quick to suss...'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has put Jasprit Bumrah in the category of legendary West Indies pacer Malcolm Marshall. Bumrah is arguably the top all-format bowler at the moment as he continues to prove his credentials as the best in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The right-arm paceman has been the standout bowler so far in the series, with 21 wickets in three matches, including two five-wicket hauls. Jasprit Bumrah claimed 21 wickets in three matches, including two five-wicket hauls.(AP)

He has terrorized the Australian batting line-up, especially the top order, which looked clueless against him on several occasions.

Shastri, who has worked closely with Bumrah in the past, lavished praise on him and compared him with Marshall for his ability to read the batter's strengths and weaknesses.

“He’s a terrific reader of the game when it comes to batsmen. I thought when I played the best bowler I played against was Malcolm Marshall, because of his ability to suss out conditions, read batsmen’s strengths and weaknesses. I think Bumrah is in that category. He’s so quick to suss the strengths and weaknesses of a player," Ravi Shastri told Fox Cricket.

The former India head coach further pointed out Bumrah's effectiveness with both new and old balls, irrespective of conditions.

“He’s taken close to 200 wickets and close to a hundred in India, and he’s taken those at 17. In India, you must realise the ball starts reversing, because of the rough conditions. So if he doesn’t take wickets with the new ball, he’s dangerous at the end," he added.

Bumrah crucial for India to retain BGT

Bumrah will be pivotal for India's chances to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with the series currently tied at 1-1. India are back at one of their favourite Australian venues, where they have remained undefeated in Tests since the 2014 series.

The last two (2018-19 and 2020-21) of the three Tests (other being 2014-15) resulted in Indian wins where solid batting played its part.

India have won the last two series in Australia and now have the opportunity to become only the third touring side to win three consecutive series Down Under, joining the West Indies (1984/85, 1988/89, 1992/93) and South Africa (2008/09, 2012/13, 2016/17).