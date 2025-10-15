Ravi Shastri sounds alarm for BBL batters ahead of R Ashwin's maiden season: 'Don't try and steal...'

The legendary Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to become the first Indian male player to participate in the Big Bash League, having agreed to play the entire 2025/26 season for the Sydney Thunder. He initially agreed to play a maximum of three matches in the second half of the season, owing to his commitment to play in the ILT20. However, the arrangement changed after he went unsold at the ILT20 auction in Dubai. Ravi Shastri has his say on R Ashwin's BBL stint

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking to the Australian media, said that Ashwin’s participation will add massive value to the Big Bash, praising his passion for the game and commitment to playing a full season.

“Think this is the first time an Indian player is coming, so that itself is huge. And he is not just any Indian player; he is someone who has taken close to 600 wickets (in Tests). He is someone who loves playing and wants to...I have spoken to him and he's playing the whole Big Bash this time,” he said.

The BBL deal came through after Ashwin retired from the IPL earlier in August, which meant he no longer remained a BCCI-contracted player. In fact, even in his retirement post on social media, he said that he is looking forward to playing cricket in overseas leagues.

Sydney Thunder will get their campaign underway on December 16 against the Hurricanes in Hobart.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg, who was the first to call up Ashwin for a potential BBL arrival, spoke earlier this month about the significance of the move. "It's a big moment for the BBL to welcome Ravi here, I have been talking to him personally on a number of occasions," he said. I have found him a breath of fresh air, I think our fans are going to really enjoy watching him play and engaging with him when he's here for the BBL."

Shastri was further asked in the media on what the league could expect from Ashwin, and the former India all-rounder did not hesitate in warning all the batters to remain inside the crease and not “steal a run” at the non-striker's end.

“Don't leave your crease. He'll run you out. That's the first message. Don't try and steal a run, because he'll take those bails off, and rightly so. You have no business outside your crease,” he said.

For the unversed, Ashwin had found himself in the centre of a controversy during a 2019 IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, when he ran out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end. The batter had left the crease early, even before Ashwin had released the ball. While the dismissal sparked a debate around the 'spirit of cricket', Ashwin's act was rightfully within the rules of the game