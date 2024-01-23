Watch: Ravi Shastri's 'touching moment' as ex-India coach honoured with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri said on Tuesday that it was a touching moment for him to get bestowed with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. In a glittering ceremony here, the BCCI awarded a host of top men’s and women’s performers from the 2019-20 season. Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer too was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. India's former cricketers Ravi Shastri (L), Farouk Engineer (C) and Dilip Vengsarkar (R) pose for pictures at the BCCI awards(AFP)

Shastri was part of India’s World Cup winning squad in 1983 and was the Player of the Series when they bagged the World Series in 1985. Later as a coach, Shastri masterminded India’s back-to-back Test series wins in Australia, the first Asian side to achieve the feat.

Shastri said it was an emotional moment for him. “It certainly is (an emotional moment). Ladies and gentleman thanks for coming and I thank the BCCI for bestowing this honour on me. It’s four decades in the game, you have not missed a beat and you have been involved with Indian cricket right through.

"It is a very touching moment for me because when I started my cricket at the age of 17 and I finished at 31 as a player, 30 in fact, BCCI was my guardian right through.

"They showed me the path to play the sport. You know when the bucks were not big in the game as Farokh (Engineer), had mentioned. But there was pride in playing for your country.”

Shastri said the board’s growth as an influential sporting entity has benefitted generation of players.

“I saw the BCCI growing up in the 40 years of mine, you know, powerhouse in world cricket and because of that you can see generations after generations of players benefitting. So, for me this is very special evening with the women’s team, the men’s cricket team there.

"You have got the coaching staff from England and here are people who have been with me right through those 40 years – either as administrators, or players or broadcasters or production people around the ground when we play the game or watch the game or commentate on the game. "So, it is a very special evening. Touching,” said Shastri after receiving the award.

Star batter Shubman Gill was conferred with the Polly Umrigar Best Men’s International Cricketer of the Year (2022-23) award. Gill was India’s standout batsman in the white ball formats, especially in the ODIs during the season that was considered for the award.

Last year, Gill became the fastest batsman to reach the 2000-run mark in ODIs in the process of making 1584 runs from 29 matches at an average of 63.36 including five hundreds.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the award for the Best International debut during the 2022-23 season after cracking a 171 against the West Indies at Roseau in July last year.

Spinner Deepti Sharma grabbed the International Women’s Cricketer of the Year award for the 2022-23 season.

Deepti’s bowling had a massive impact on India’s facile win over England recently in the one-off Test as she picked up nine wickets for 39 in the match besides making a crucial fifty.

List of awards: Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award: Ravi Shastri, Farokh Engineer (2019-20).

Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Shubman Gill (2022-23), Jasprit Bumrah (2021-22), Ravichandran Ashwin (2020-21), Mohammed Shami (2019-20).

Best International Cricketer, Women: Deepti Sharma (2019-20, 2022-23), Smriti Mandhana (2020-21, 2021-22).

Best International Debut, Men: Mayank Agarwal (2019-20), Axar Patel (2020-21), Shreyas Iyer (2021-22), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2022-23).

Best International Debut, Women: Priya Punia (2019-20), Shafali Varma (2020-21), S Meghna (2021-22), Amanjot Kaur (2022-23).

Dilip Sardesai Award (2022-23): Highest Runs: Yashasvi Jaiswal; Highest Wickets: R Ashwin.

Most Runs in ODIs – Women: Punam Raut (2019-20), Mithali Raj (2020-21), Harmanpreet Kaur (2021-22), Jemimah Rodrigues (2022-23).

Most Wickets in ODIs – Women: Poonam Yadav (2019-20), Jhulan Goswami (2020-21), Rajehwari Gayakwad (2021-22), Devika Vaidya (2022-23).

Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (2019-20), Vrinda Rathi (2020-21), J Madangopal (2021-22), Rohan Pandit (2022-23).

Best performance in domestic tournaments: Mumbai (2019-20).

Lala Amarnath Award: Best all-rounder in domestic limited-over competitions: Baba Aparajith (2019-20), Rishi Dhawan (2020-21, 2021-22), Riyan Parag (2022-23).

Lala Amarnath Award: Best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy: Manishankar Mura Singh (2019-20), Shams Mulani (2021-22), Saransh Jain (2022-23).

Madhavrao Scindia Trophy: Highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy: Rahul Dalal (2019-20), Sarfaraz Khan (2021-22), Mayank Agarwal (2022-23).

Madhavrao Scindia Trophy: Highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat (2019-20), Shams Mulani (2021-22), Jalaj Saxena (2022-23).

MA Chidambaram Trophy: Highest wicket-taker in U19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Harsh Dubey (2019-20), AR Nishad (2021-22), Manav Chothani (2022-23).

MA Chidambaram Trophy: Highest run-getter in U19 Cooch Behar Trophy: P. Kanpillewar (2019-20), Mayank Shandilya (2021-22), Danish Malewar (2022-23).

MA Chidambaram Trophy: Highest wicket-taker in U23 Col Cok Nayudu Trophy: Ankush Tyagi (2019-20), Harsh Dubey (2021-22), Vishal Jayswal (2022-23).

MA Chidambaram Trophy: Highest run-getter in U23 Col Cok Nayudu Trophy: Parth Palawat (2019-20), YV Rathod (2021-22), Kshitij Patel (2022-23).