Ravi Shastri handpicks 3 uncapped players to fight for a place in Team India's ODI squad at World Cup

Vocal about batting icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making way for the younger generation in white-ball cricket, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has handpicked three uncapped players from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to make a late push for their maiden India caps in the World Cup year. With two-time champions India scheduled to host the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup, the shortest format of the game is set to take a back seat in international cricket later this year.

Shastri has handpicked 3 uncapped stars who can fight for a place in Team India's ODI squad(Getty Images-PTI-AP)

Over the years, the IPL has served as a launchpad for exciting young talents to fast-track their selection case at the Indian national camp. Shastri, who masterminded India's historic Test series wins over Australia during his bitter-sweet coaching career, is mighty impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the exciting young talent is batting like a dream in the 16th season of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ: 'Youngsters will break the door down': Ravi Shastri's ultimatum to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli over India's T20 template

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jaiswal has raised his stocks with a series of spectacular performances for Sanju Samson and Co. in the IPL 2023. “One is (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, simply because of the way he's played this season. And for me it is a marked improvement from what I saw from him last year, which is a very, very positive sign. It shows that there's a young guy prepared to work on his game, sort out things, get a more all-round game into play and he's done that this season. Just the power with which he's re-taking shots. Just the pockets he's hitting around the ground as opposed to last year is very good,” Shastri told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

Ex-India head coach Shastri also acknowledged the rapid rise of Rinku Singh in the world's richest T20 tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku smoked five back-to-back sixes in the final-over thriller against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to shoot to instant stardom this season. "The other bloke is Rinku Singh, which is a great story. The more I see of him, that guy has got a fabulous temperament. He's tough as nails. Both these guys have come through very hard backgrounds. They've worked very hard initially in their lives and nothing's come easy for them. So you can see that hunger, that passion, that drive that is so needed to make it to the top,” Shastri said.

After giving a special mention to youngster Sai Sudarshan, the former India all-rounder and celebrated commentator picked Mumbai Indians' (MI) Tilak Varma in his special list of players who can strengthen their selection case at Team India this year. "There's even Sai Sudarshan, a left-hander (who has also caught the eye). But I would put Tilak Varma, I would put Jaiswal, I'd put Rinku Singh. (They) are the candidates who can really push through along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who's been around for a while. These are the guys who can push for selection, depending on their form closer to the World Cup. And depending on injuries. If there are injuries to any key players, then these guys can come straight away into the mix," he concluded.

