'Youngsters will break the door down': Ravi Shastri's ultimatum to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli over India's T20 template

Should Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make way for the younger generation in the shortest format of the game? Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested a changing of the guards as the ex-cricketer and popular commentator wants the veteran batters to take a backseat in T20Is. With the next T20I World Cup scheduled to take place in 2024, Shastri believes that the Rahul Dravid-coached side should unveil some fresh faces in their forthcoming T20I assignments. Shastri said that Kohli and Rohit are standing among the greats(ANI)

Throwing weight behind the promising young talents, Shastri observed that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma should feature in India's first T20I series after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Discussing the future of Rohit and Kohli in the shortest format, Shastri said that the batting superstars are standing among world cricket's greatest players.

"Virat and Rohit are right where Sachin, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav and Laxman were. So, you know there is a template before you. If Virat and Rohit do not rule themselves out of T20, then it is up to form, one year is a long time. You will pick the best guys at that time, and then of course experience will also count, fitness will count," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

Making way for youngsters in the shortest format, Shastri expects Kohli and Rohit to prioritise two of the purest formats of the game. Under the leadership of Rohit, Kohli-starrer Team India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at the Oval next month. Two-time champions India will also host the forthcoming edition of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup later this year.

"Players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are proven, you know what they are all about. I would go in the direction of blooding the young players right now so that they get the opportunities and exposure, whilst you keep the likes of Virat and Rohit fresh for ODI cricket and Test cricket," Shastri suggested.

With uncapped stars ruling the roost in the IPL 2023, the former India all-rounder also backed youngsters to make their presence felt in India's next T20I series. "The youngsters will break the door down, the way they are playing with that kind of self-confidence and authority. The very first T20 series that comes up now, just play these people, expose these guys," the former India head coach added.

