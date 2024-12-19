Ravichandran Ashwin: A look back at his greatest match-winning spells

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of the India vs Australia third Test in Brisbane on Wednesday, marking the end of a stellar career that spanned over a decade. Ashwin, known for his exceptional skills as an off-spinner and his handy contributions with the bat, leaves the field as one of India’s greatest match-winners. R Ashwin finished his career with 765 wickets across formats, second highest for India.(PTI)

Across formats, Ashwin amassed numerous records, including over 700 international wickets and several key performances with the bat. R Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 537 wickets at an impressive average of 24 across 106 matches. He is second only to Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

In addition to his bowling prowess, Ashwin was a reliable contributor with the bat, amassing 3503 runs in Tests, including six centuries and 14 fifties. This places him among an elite group of 11 allrounders with over 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. Furthermore, Ashwin's tally of 11 Player-of-the-Series awards ties him with Muttiah Muralitharan for the most in Test history.

India's five-match home Test series against England in early 2024, turned out to be a landmark one for Ravichandran Ashwin. The offspinner registered double milestones in the series, by claiming 500 wickets in Tests and becoming the 14th Indian player to play 100 Tests for the country. The record to 500 wickets happened in 98 Tests, fastest by any Indian bowler, as Ashwin joined another Indian spin legend Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin’s ability to deliver when it mattered most was highlighted by his performances against top teams, both at home and abroad. Here’s a look at some of his most memorable bowling spells:

5/32 & 7/66 vs South Africa (Nagpur, 2015)

In Nagpur, Ashwin spearheaded India’s defense after being bowled out for just 215 in the first innings. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin dismantled South Africa’s batting lineup with figures of 5 for 32, limiting them to just 79 runs. In the fourth innings, he sealed the game with a match-winning 7 for 66, helping India secure a 124-run win and a 2-0 series lead.

4/8 vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I (Visakhapatnam, 2016)

Ashwin opened the bowling in this T20I and immediately put Sri Lanka on the back foot. He removed both openers in his first over and claimed two more wickets in quick succession. His spell of 4-1-8-4 restricted Sri Lanka to just 82 runs, setting up an easy win for India.

6/81 & 7/59 vs New Zealand (Indore, 2016)

In the third Test against New Zealand, Ashwin played a crucial role in India’s victory. He took 6 for 81 in the first innings to give India a significant lead and followed it with 7 for 59 in the second innings. His career-best figures ensured a 321-run win for India.

5/43 & 3/53 vs England (Chennai, 2021)

Ashwin’s all-round performance in this Test was instrumental in India’s win. He took 5 for 43 in the first innings to restrict England and then scored a century in India’s second innings, setting a target of 482. He capped off the game with three more wickets, leading India to a 317-run win.

7/83 vs West Indies (North Sound, 2016)

Ashwin contributed with both bat and ball in this Test. He scored a century in India’s first innings total of 566/8 and followed it with a match-winning spell of 7 for 83 in the second innings, securing an innings victory for India.

7/103 & 5/95 vs Australia (Chennai, 2013)

In the first Test of the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ashwin dominated Australia’s batting lineup. He took 7 for 103 in the first innings and added 5 for 95 in the second, ensuring a comfortable win for India.

2/15 vs England (Champions Trophy Final, 2013)

In a low-scoring final, Ashwin delivered under pressure. He picked up two crucial wickets and bowled a maiden over at a critical stage. In the final over, he defended 14 runs to secure a five-run win and the Champions Trophy for India.