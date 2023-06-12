‘Amidst all the chaos’: Ravichandran Ashwin's explosive reaction after notable omission from WTC final vs Australia

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about his questionable ouster from the Indian playing XI after India's crushing defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's Team India was outplayed by Pat Cummins and Co. in the Ultimate Test as the Baggy Greens registered a massive 209-run win over the Asian giants to secure their maiden WTC title at The Oval.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin during practice (Reuters)

Ashwin, who was overlooked by the Rahul Dravid-coached side for the summit clash, has come out in support of his teammates and coaching staff following India's defeat in the WTC final. Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of the World Test Championship, the World No.1 Test bowler displayed great sportsmanship in India's defeat.

“Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place. Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, i feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my team mates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staffs who have held on like a rock of support,” Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were named the joint Player of the Series when Australia toured India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. The 36-year-old spinner picked the most wickets (25) in the four-match Test series between India and Australia. Ashwin also bagged 61 wickets in 13 Tests in the recently concluded two-year cycle of the WTC.

Ashwin was replaced by senior pacer Umesh Yadav as the overcast conditions forced India to go for a fourth seamer in the recently concluded final at The Oval. However, the decision to drop Ashwin backfired as Australia posted a massive 1st innings total of 469 before bowling out India for 296. Centuries from Steven Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) helped Australia upstage India in the WTC final.

