'He will run through the West Indies batting': Mohammed Siraj drops explosive claim on India star amid 2nd Test vs WI

With Rohit Sharma and Co. endorsing the attractive 'Bazball' style on the penultimate day of the 2nd Test against the West Indies, visitors India have set a challenging target for the hosts in the series decider at the Queen's Park Oval. Rohit's record-setting knock followed by Ishan Kishan's maiden half-century paved the way for the Rahul Dravid-coached side to declare at 181/2 in the 2nd innings on Day 4 of the 2nd Test.

Rohit Sharma (L) gives the ball to Mohammed Siraj (R), of India, during the fourth day of the second Test(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Virat Kohli-starrer Team India extended their lead to 301 runs at Tea. Premier batter Shubman Gill and his partner-in-crime Kishan remained unbeaten on 29 and 52 respectively when Rohit announced the declaration on a rain-marred day in Port of Spain. After a sensational batting performance from the visitors, the onus is on Ravichandran Ashwin and Co. to seal India's win over the West Indies on the final day of the 2nd Test.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma notches up fastest 50 as Team India endorses 'Bazball' to shatter multiple records in 2nd Test against WI

'Ashwin will run through the West Indies batting'

With India on the cusp of a famous series win, pacer Mohammed Siraj has backed veteran spinner Ashwin to deliver the goods for the visitors on an exciting Day 5 at the Queen's Park Oval. Speaking at the end of the day's play on Sunday, pacer Siraj claimed that Ashwin will run through the West Indies batting on Day 5. "The way the wicket is behaving, Ashwin, I feel, will run through the West Indies batting... the ball is turning," said Siraj, who completed a five-wicket haul in the 1st innings against the West Indies.

Siraj rates his performance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I would rate my performance very high because it's not easy to take five wickets on a flat wicket. I had set a plan, especially when the ball started reverse swinging, I executed my line and length perfectly. My plan was simple... since the ball wasn't doing much, I kept it stump-to-stump and also derived some seam," he added.

Premier batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) will resume West Indies innings on the final day of the 2nd Test on Monday. While Siraj claimed 5-60 in the 1st innings, spin wizard Ashwin bagged the all-important wicket of Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (28) on Day 4. Ashwin also handed Kirk McKenzie a four-ball duck as West Indies were restricted to 76-2 in 32 overs on Day 4 in Trinidad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail