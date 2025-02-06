Ravindra Jadeja breaks James Anderson's long-standing record, becomes highest wicket-taker in India vs England ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja produced a fine bowling performance in the first ODI against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The left-arm spinner returned with super figures of 3/26 in his 9 overs to help India bowl England out for 248 in 47.4 overs. In the process, Jadeja also became the highest wicket-taker in India vs England ODIs. Jadeja went past the legendary James Anderson when he dismissed Jacob Bethell in the 43rd over on Thursday. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of England's Adil Rashid during the first one day international in Nagpur(AP)

Bethell went for a big slog sweep but failed to make any contact. The ball hit his pads; there was a huge appeal, but the umpire shook his head. After a brief discussion with Jadeja, India captain Rohit Sharma went for a review. The replays proved him right, as the umpire had to reverse his decision. It was Jadeja's second wicket of the day, and it took him to the top of the wicket-takers list in India vs England ODIs.

A few overs later, Jadeja cleaned up Adil Rashid to dent England further. Jadeja now has 42 wickets in 27 ODIs against England at an impressive average of 23.28 which is considerably lower than Jadeja's overall ODI bowling average of 35.70. Anderson, whose record Jadeja broke, had taken 31 matches to pick 40 wickets against India. The third list is Andrew Flintoff (37), followed by Harbhajan Singh (36), Javagal Singh and R Ashwin (35 each).

Most wickets in Ind vs Eng ODIs

42 Ravindra Jadeja *

40 James Anderson

37 Andrew Flintoff

36 Harbhajan Singh

35 Javagal Srinath/ R Ashwin

Jadeja's biggest wicket for the day, however, came much earlier when he trapped Joe Root, playing his first ODI since the World Cup in 2023, in front for 19. This was the fourth time Jadeja dismissed Root in the ODIs, the second-most behind New Zealand's Trent Boult.

England opted to bat first on a hot and sunny afternoon but lost regular wickets and were bowled out in 47.4 overs -- despite skipper Jos Buttler's 52 and 51 from Jacob Bethell.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami started with a maiden before Phil Salt launched a brutal attack against Rana, hitting the bowler for three sixes and two fours in a 26-run sixth over.

England lost their first wicket on 75 with a mid-pitch mix-up between Ben Duckett and Salt, who was run out for 43.

Rana made a comeback after a stunning backward running catch from fellow debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the bowler his first ODI wicket and the left-handed Duckett departed on 32.

Rana struck again three balls later, with Harry Brook caught behind for a duck, edging a rising delivery to be caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

England slipped to 77-3 in 10 overs.

Joe Root and Buttler attempted to rebuild with a 34-run stand, but Jadeja broke through with his left-arm spin.

Buttler stood firm and put on 59 runs with the left-handed Bethell as the two batted patiently to wade through a disciplined attack.

Buttler reached his fifty, but soon fell as he mistimed a pull and spooned a catch to Hardik Pandya at short-fine leg off Axar Patel.

Wickets kept tumbling as Rana sent back Liam Livingstone, caught behind for five, and Shami bowled Brydon Carse for 10.

Bethell reached his half-century before Jadeja had him lbw.

Number ten Jofra Archer added to the total with an unbeaten 21 off 18 balls but England, who lost the preceding T20 series 4-1, failed to play out their 50 overs.