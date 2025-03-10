Since India's Champions Trophy 2025 win, rumour mills have been rife about the possible retirement of senior India players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. While Virat and Rohit ended all speculation on Sunday night in Dubai, many asked about Ravindra Jadeja's future plans. The all-rounder finally quashed all rumours on Monday by sharing a four-word response on Instagram. Ravindra Jadeja quashed retirement talk, asking to ignore all the rumours. (BCCI - X)

The speculation picked up pace after Jadeja completed his quota of ten overs in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli hugged Jadeja once he was done with his final over, leading several to believe the left-arm spinner is calling it quits in ODIs.

However, on Monday, Jadeja shared an Instagram Story, asking people not to believe in rumours and not indulge in hearsay.

"No unnecessary rumours, thanks," Jadeja wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Ravindra Jadeja quashes retirement rumours

Jadeja put in a perfect all-round performance in the Champions Trophy final. In his quota of ten overs, Jadeja conceded just 30 runs and picked up the key wicket of Tom Latham.

The all-rounder was then required with the bat as well, and he played a nine-run cameo of six balls, and it was Jadeja who hit the winning runs for India.

After hitting the winning runs, Jadeja celebrated in style. He first did the ‘gangnam style’ dance with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Jadeja then picked up Gautam Gambhir once the head coach came charging to the ground to celebrate the win.

Jadeja retired from T20Is after World Cup win

Earlier, Jadeja retired from the shortest format after India won the T20 World Cup in 2024. The all-rounder followed in Virat and Rohit's footsteps and bid adieu to T20Is.

Speaking of Jadeja in ODIs, he has scored 2806 runs in the format. He also has 231 wickets to his name. The left-handed was also a part of the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad.

Speaking after the 2025 Champions Trophy win, Jadeja discussed his approach to finishing the game and how it can be a thankless job at times.

“Mera number aisa hai ki kabhi hero ya kabhi zero banane ka chance hota hai (My batting number is such that I’m either a hero or a zero at the end of the game). Luckily, Hardik and KL batted really well in the last 10 overs and stitched a crucial partnership," Jadeja told Star Sports.

“It was not easy to score runs in the middle, but credit goes to both of them as they took a lot of pressure from us,” he added.

When asked what the Champions Trophy means to him, Jadeja said, “This is a massive moment for me. It takes a lot of pride to win a big tournament for India. Luckily, we have won two back-to-back ICC Trophies, and we are really happy with it.”

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis posted 251/7 but India chased down the total with four wickets in hand and six balls to spare.