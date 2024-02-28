Ravindra Jadeja can't resist opportunity to meet MS Dhoni, shares location

When in Ranchi, how can you miss MS Dhoni. The former India captain may not have been in attendance at the JSCA International stadium during India's 4th Test against England, but that didn't stop Shubman Gill from 'missing him' or Ravindra Jadeja from making a stop at MSD's Ranchi farmhouse. Posing in front of a big red gate, Jadeja turned fanboy as he shared a picture on his Instagram handle, with the caption: "Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend's house". Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will soon reunite at Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024(Twitter)

Jadeja's post also carried the location of Dhoni's farmhouse, apparently located at Ranchi's Ring Road. On Instagram, the location can be identified as Dhoni Farm House Ring Road, so if you want to know where the great man lives, here's your answer.

Dhoni has been away from the spotlight for a while as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which starts in less than a month from now. The last-seen picture of Dhoni captured him training in the nets with a new logo on his bat – Prime Sports – and ode of his childhood friend, who owns a sports manufacturing company by the name.

It was under Dhoni that Jadeja made his India debut back in 2009 and went on to flourish as a game-changing all-rounder for India along the way. Jadeja also blossomed under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings as the two went on to win five IPL titles together. During IPL 2022, Jadeja even replaced Dhoni as CSK captain briefly but the momentary decision was axed given the franchise's woeful start to the campaign, leading to MSD's getting reinstated.

Dhoni's presence in 2019

The last time India played a Test match in Ranchi – against South Africa in 2019 – Dhoni was present in his den. As India beat the Proteas by an innings and 202 runs, in which Rohit Sharma smashed the first double century of his Test career, Dhoni was seen giving a pep talk to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and even posed for a picture with the then-India coach Ravi Shastri. It was Dhoni's first appearance inside a cricket stadium since the 2019 World Cup semi-final in July – his last for India. A few months later, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket.

Jadeja and Dhoni will reunite for what is expected to be MSD's final IPL season. After leading CSK to the title last year, Dhoni said that although it was the ideal time for him to call time on a legendary IPL career, he wished to return in 2024 as a token of appreciation he got from his dear fans.