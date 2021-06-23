Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja displaces Holder as top Test all-rounder in ICC rankings
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja displaces Holder as top Test all-rounder in ICC rankings

Ashwin remained at second spot in the bowlers' rankings on 850 points, below Pat Cummins (908) of Australia. Tim Southee (830) of New Zealand is third.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.(Getty Images)

India's Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday dislodged West Indian Jason Holder as the world's top all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings. Jadeja is two points ahead of Holder (384) while England all-rounder Ben Stokes is third on 377 points.

Another Indian, Ravichandran Ashwin is at fourth with 353 points, followed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh (338).

ALSO READ: Gavaskar names India pacer he would have included in team for WTC Final

Ashwin remained at second spot in the bowlers' rankings on 850 points, below Pat Cummins (908) of Australia. Tim Southee (830) of New Zealand is third.

Among the batsmen, there was no change in top-five with Indian captain Virat Kohli static at fourth on 814. Steve Smith of Australia continued to be the top batsman on 891 points, followed by Kane Williamson (886) of New Zealand and Marnus Labuschagne (878) of Australia.

England captain Joe Root (797) is at number five, followed by the Indian pair of Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma at joint at sixth on 747 points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravindra jadeja icc test rankings
TRENDING NEWS

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video

Netflix India matched Mithila Palkar’s looks with desserts, pics are very sweet

Explore, nap, repeat: This baby elephant is showing netizens life's new mantra
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP