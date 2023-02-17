Ravindra Jadeja eclipses Imran, Kapil, Hadlee, Pollock, achieves rare double with landmark Khawaja wicket in 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja made India captain Rohit Sharma's life difficult during Australia's second innings in the first Test match in Nagpur. He kept asking for the ball and refused to let it go when he was just one wicket away from reaching 250 Test scalps. He couldn't manage to get that as Ashiwn picked five and Mohammed Shami cleaned up the Australian tail. It was, however, only going to be a matter of time before he reached the milestone in the second Test match in Delhi.

Jadeja came very close to achieving that at the stroke of lunch on Day 1 when umpire Michael Gough raised his finger to an LBW appeal against Usman Khawaja. But the Australian left-hander was quick to signal for DRS and replays showed that the ball was pitching slightly outside the leg stump.

Jadeja finally got his man in the second session on Friday when Khawaja slightly mistimed one of his reverse sweeps and KL Rahul, standing in the coverpoint region, took a stunning one-handed catch. The left-hander, who was looking set for a well-deserved century, was on his knees before walking back to the pavilion for 81.

The wicket helped Jadeja complete 250 Test wickets and go past legends like Kapil Dev, Richard Hadlee and Shaun Pollock. Jadeja achieved a rare double of picking up 250 Test wickets and scoring 2500 runs. He became the second quickest to do so in 62 Tests after legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham who had done it in 55 matches.

Jadeja eclipsed Imran Khan (64 matches), Kapil (in 65 matches), Hadlee (in 70 matches), Pollock (in 71 Tests) and Ashwin (in 75 Tests). The all-rounder currently has 2593 runs at an average of 37 while his bowling average is only 24.

India got two more wickets on either side of Jadeja's big breakthrough in the post-lunch session. Shami got the outside edge of Travis Head and Ashwin dismissed Alex Carey for a duck. Australia were 199 for six at Tea with captain Pat Cummins (23*) and Peter Handscomb (36*) in the middle.

