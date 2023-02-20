Home / Cricket / '...for 24 hours': Ravindra Jadeja breaks his Instagram habit for 'friend' Nathan Lyon

'...for 24 hours': Ravindra Jadeja breaks his Instagram habit for 'friend' Nathan Lyon

Updated on Feb 20, 2023 03:08 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be in the mood for some banter after he ripped apart the Australian batting lineup on Day 3 of the second Test.

Jadeja and Lyon both faired well in the second Test.
ByHT Sports Desk

Ravindra Jadeja tore the Australian batting lineup apart on Sunday to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja ended the match with figures of 7/42 in the second innings, his career best in a single innings of a Test match. It capped off yet another sensational all-round performance from the 34-year-old, having scored a crucial 26 off 74 balls that stopped India's collapse on Day 2. He had also taken three wickets in the first innings.

After the match, Jadeja raised some more eyebrows by posting a rather cryptic story on his Instagram page, where the all-rounder famously follows no one. He changed that figure, with the page now showing that he follows one person and that is Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. Jadeja also posted a couple of laughing emojis while stating on the post that he is now following his “friend” Lyon “for 24 hours”.

It all seemed to be done in good humour, with Lyon reposting Jadeja on his own Instagram story. While the background to the little exchanged has not been explicitly stated on record, there are rumours on social media that Lyon may have told Jadeja, "You don't even follow me on Instagram, I was waiting for your follow".

Jadeja famously followed no one on Instagram(Ravindra Jadeja Instagram)
While he had a rather indifferent outing in the first Test, Lyon caused a lot of problems for the Indian batters in the second match. Lyon took five wickets in India's first innings and was instrumental in putting the hosts under pressure at 66/4. However, Jadeja's 59-run stand with Virat Kohli, and later Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin's 114-run partnership all but wiped out Australia's lead.

While Australia made a good start to their second innings, it all fell to pieces on Day 3. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, who looked dangerous and got Australia off to a flier on Day 2, were separated in the first over the third day itself with the former falling to Ashwin. While Steve Smith and Labuschagne put up a brief resistance, the former eventually fell to Ashwin as well and then, Jadeja went to work with the rest of the Australian lineup. India then chased down the target of 115, with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring the winning runs in his 100th Test, with six wickets to spare.

ravindra jadeja nathan lyon
