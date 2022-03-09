Ravindra Jadeja becomes No.1 Test all-rounder on ICC rankings after stellar show in Mohali

India's Ravindra Jadeja has jumped to the top spot of the ICC's Test rankings for all-rounders after his stellar show in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and then took nine wickets to lead India to victory. Thne effort has helped him leapfrog West Indies' Jason Holder, who has held the top spot since February 2021.

Jadeja had previously occupied the top spot in the all-rounders' rankings for a week in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who also put up an all-round masterclass in the Mohali Test, remains on third behind Holder. Ashwin and Jadeja put up a partnership of 130 runs, which turned out to be India's best partnership of the innings.

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq moved to a career-best 63rd with 477 points after scoring twin centuries in the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi.

Hi teammate Azhar Ali struck 185 and moved up ten places to 12 whilst Abdullah Shafique added a second-innings century to gain 27 places to 67. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a century, being dismissed for 90, but that was enough to gain a point up to 936 and 12th position on his own in the list of highest-ever batting ratings. Usman Khawaja also fell in the 90s but continued his renaissance, moving up six places to 24 with the bat, his highest position for three years.

