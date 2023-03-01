Ravindra Jadeja secures spectacular record during IND vs AUS 3rd Test, joins Kapil Dev and Imran Khan in elite list

Continuing his impressive run in the action-packed Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India and Australia, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has scripted history during the opening day of the 3rd Test match at Indore. Spinner Jadeja bagged the crucial wickets of Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith after India were bowled out for a paltry total of 109 in the 1st innings at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Rewriting history in international cricket, Jadeja matched Kapil Dev's incredible feat when the star bowler handed India its first breakthrough in the second over of the Australian innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja dismissed opener Head on the fourth delivery of his first over to complete 500 wickets in international cricket. For the record, Jadeja is the second Indian player to score 5000 runs and take 500 wickets in the international arena. Legendary all-rounder Kapil achieved this incredible feat during his iconic international career for Team India. Former India skipper Kapil scored 9031 runs and picked up 687 wickets in 356 international matches.

ALSO READ: 'You're a harsh man, Sunny': Hayden to Gavaskar on live TV after his 'stinger' to Shubman Gill, India legend replies

Jadeja achieved the remarkable feat in his 298th appearance for the Asian giants. The 34-year-old all-rounder is the 11th cricketer to take 500 wickets and score 5000 runs in the international arena. Besides Jadeja and Kapil, the elite list features the likes of Wasim Akram, Jacques Kallis, Imran Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Daniel Vettori, Chaminda Vaas, Shaun Pollock and Ian Botham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the match, Jadeja bagged the first four wickets for the hosts as Australia scored 146-4 in 49 overs before the end of the 3rd session at Indore. Australian opener Khawaja played a stellar knock of 60 off 147 balls to help the visitors take the lead in the 1st innings. Earlier, Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Kuhnemann bowled nine overs and bagged five wickets for Smith and Co. in the 1st innings at Indore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON