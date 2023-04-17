'When you aren't performing...': Ravindra Jadeja sets the record straight on infamous rift rumours with CSK

It's been a decade since Ravindra Jadeja associated himself with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit, and over the years the Saurashtra cricketer has emerged to be a vital cog in the Yellow Army. Taking significant strides in both the departments, which also saw Jadeja hammer Harshal Patel for a 37-run over in 2021, the all-rounder was also projected as MS Dhoni's successor at the helm, which he eventually did in the start of the previous edition.

CSK player Ravindra Jadeja trains before the start of the IPL 2023 match(PTI)

However, captaincy was one area where Jadeja miserably failed, losing six matches out of eight and was forced to step down from the position midway during the season. The responsibility was once again handed to Dhoni and it appears that CSK will have to search for new alternatives considering Jadeja's underwhelming performance.

With Dhoni back as the leader, days later Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament due to a rib injury. It was during then plenty reports emerged of a possible rift between the player and the franchise, hinting this could well mean his departure from the team.

However, the saga ended on the final day for IPL 2023 retentions as Jadeja along with Ambati Rayudu were retained by the franchise. Jadeja also squashed the rumours and shared a special social media post, where he wrote: "Everything is fine".

Now in a recent interaction with Star Sports ‘Stars on Star’, the all-rounder spoke about the team's atmosphere, where he mentioned that everyone receives equal treatment irrespective for form and experience.

“CSK management and the owners never put any pressure on any players. Even now after 11 years with CSK, they have the same attitude and the approach. They'll never make you feel low even when you aren't performing well. There is no senior and junior kind of thing there. Even any youngster from U19 will get the same respect and treatment like other senior players. No pressure at all. No biasness among any players, whether they are playing or not,” the all-rounder said.

CSK, who are vying for their third win, lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

