RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to make it 2 wins in a row

IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2023, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, on Monday. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB are currently seventh in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from four matches, packed with two wins and two defeats. They have had an erratic campaign and began their season with a eight-wicket victory vs Mumbai Indians and crashed to back-to-back defeats vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. They bounced back to winning ways in Match 20, defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Meanwhile, CSK are in sixth position, with four points from four matches, including two wins and two defeats. CSK began their campaign with a defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titas in the season opener, but then bounced back with consecutive wins against LSG and MI, and then fell to a three-run defeat vs Rajasthan Royals. Both teams have the same number of points, with net run rate being the difference. A win will be crucial for both sides, as they will be hoping to challenge for the playoffs.

