RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to make it 2 wins in a row

Updated on Apr 17, 2023 03:35 PM IST

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score, latest updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2023, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, on Monday. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB are currently seventh in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from four matches, packed with two wins and two defeats. They have had an erratic campaign and began their season with a eight-wicket victory vs Mumbai Indians and crashed to back-to-back defeats vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. They bounced back to winning ways in Match 20, defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Meanwhile, CSK are in sixth position, with four points from four matches, including two wins and two defeats. CSK began their campaign with a defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titas in the season opener, but then bounced back with consecutive wins against LSG and MI, and then fell to a three-run defeat vs Rajasthan Royals. Both teams have the same number of points, with net run rate being the difference. A win will be crucial for both sides, as they will be hoping to challenge for the playoffs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 17, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score: MS Dhoni's record at the Chinnaswamy

    MS Dhoni seems to be in good touch at the moment and so this won't make for pretty reading for RCB fans. Dhoni averages 92.60 and has a strike-rate of 180.86 in 10 innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • Apr 17, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 30 times in IPL history with CSK leading 19-0. In Bengaluru, they have faced each other nine times with both sides level at 4-4 and one match didn't have any result.

  • Apr 17, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

    CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

  • Apr 17, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between RCB and CSK, straight from Bangalore. Stay tuned folks, for an epic clash!

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai

