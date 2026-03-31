Ravindra Jadeja was emotional at first after leaving CSK, but now winks at RR move: ‘Pink looks good, Yellow became old’

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a high-profile return to his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals, in a trade deal that saw Chennai Super Kings bring in Sanju Samson while parting ways with Sam Curran. The move marked a significant shift for both sides, given Jadeja’s long association with CSK, where he played a key role in several memorable wins, including the 2023 IPL final against Gujarat Titans. Facing his old team for the first time since the switch, Jadeja made an immediate impact. He struck twice with the ball, removing Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube at crucial moments. His dismissal of Dube stood out, not just for its timing but also for the fiery send-off that followed, adding extra edge to an already charged contest. Ravindra Jadeja did make a big impact on his encounter against CSK after making the big move. (ANI Pic Service)

After the match, Jadeja talked about the big move and cheekily said, "The pink colour looks good; the yellow one has become a bit old."

Meanwhile, Jadeja also opened up on the emotions behind his move away from CSK, reflecting on the transition and what returning to RR meant for him at this stage of his career.

“At first it was a bit difficult because I played for CSK for 12-13 years, so it was an emotional time. But I thought of it as part of the journey. The good thing was that I was going to the same team where I won my first IPL title. Those memories were always with me. I was going there to learn with a new group and share my experience with them," Jadeja told broadcasters.

"When asked whether he had a chat with his former skipper, MS Dhoni, when the schedule was out, he replied, “No, I didn’t speak to him. Mahi bhai keeps his phone switched off anyway. Whenever I meet Mahi bhai, I’ll talk a lot with him," he said.

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Jadeja was part of three IPL-winning CSK squads – in 2018, 2021 and 2023. He took over 150 wickets for them and scored over 2300 runs.

“A truly royal welcome” The veteran all-rounder also spoke about the warm reception he received at Rajasthan Royals, sharing how the grand welcome and the energy within the new group made his transition even more special.

"I got a very warm welcome in the city of kings. A truly royal welcome, I really enjoyed it. The suit looked lovely, I really liked it. The way they welcomed me and the atmosphere in the team, with young players and the energy shown in training sessions, it feels very good. It’s a new group, whether batting or bowling, and I like talking and discussing with the new players about what they are thinking and what their mindset is before going into the game," he said.