Ravindra Jadeja welcomes CSK retention with brilliant three-word tweet, shares photo with MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja left netizens with a chuckle on Tuesday evening as he sent out a cryptic tweet shortly after all the ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced the players retained ahead of the mini-auction. The auction is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23. The all-rounder, who is currently out of action due to an injury, was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), thus quashing all the rumours of rift between the player and the franchise.

Jadeja also had a brilliant reaction to it, as he shared a photo of him with CSK skipper MS Dhoni, and wrote “Everything is fine”, followed by a yellow heart emoticon and restart hashtag. The picture was taken in the previous edition, after Dhoni's whirlwind 13-ball 28 against Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder was one of the players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. He was also named as the new skipper of the franchise, right before the start of the season. However, a string of losses saw Jadeja relinquish the position as Dhoni, his predecessor, took over the role.

Jadeja too had an underwhelming season, failing to fire in both the departments before getting ruled out of the tournament due to a bruised rib. Jadeja's subpar outing saw him accumulate 116 runs from 10 encounters, and with the bowl he could only manage five wickets. The captaincy also had an impact on his fielding as fans witnessed rare moments of Jadeja making howlers on the field.

Also Read | ‘David Warner was a bully. I don’t have time for bullies': Faf Du Plessis' explosive remark

Soon after Jadeja's exit from the season, rumours flew of a rift between Jadeja and CSK. While multiple news reports also cited the all-rounder searching for a new franchise, neither Jadeja or CSK ever reacted to it.

Jadeja, who mentioned “restart” in his tweet, will hope for a fruitful outing this time around as CSK chase for their fifth title. The franchise under Dhoni's leadership have been one of the most successful outfit in the cash rich tournament, with the Yellow Army last lifting the silverware in the 2021 edition.

A look at CSK camp ahead of auction

CSK released eight players and will head into the auction with ₹20.45 crore as their remaining purse value. The biggest name to be released was CSK stalwart Dwayne Bravo.

Players retained by CSK: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, S Senapati, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, R Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Pathirana, Prashant Solanki

Players released by CSK: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON