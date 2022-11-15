Home / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja welcomes CSK retention with brilliant three-word tweet, shares photo with MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja welcomes CSK retention with brilliant three-word tweet, shares photo with MS Dhoni

cricket
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 08:31 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently out of action due to an injury, was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), thus quashing all the rumours of rift between the player and the franchise.

Ravindra Jadeja welcomes CSK retention with brilliant three-word tweet
Ravindra Jadeja welcomes CSK retention with brilliant three-word tweet
ByHT Sports Desk

Ravindra Jadeja left netizens with a chuckle on Tuesday evening as he sent out a cryptic tweet shortly after all the ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced the players retained ahead of the mini-auction. The auction is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23. The all-rounder, who is currently out of action due to an injury, was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), thus quashing all the rumours of rift between the player and the franchise.

Jadeja also had a brilliant reaction to it, as he shared a photo of him with CSK skipper MS Dhoni, and wrote “Everything is fine”, followed by a yellow heart emoticon and restart hashtag. The picture was taken in the previous edition, after Dhoni's whirlwind 13-ball 28 against Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder was one of the players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. He was also named as the new skipper of the franchise, right before the start of the season. However, a string of losses saw Jadeja relinquish the position as Dhoni, his predecessor, took over the role.

Jadeja too had an underwhelming season, failing to fire in both the departments before getting ruled out of the tournament due to a bruised rib. Jadeja's subpar outing saw him accumulate 116 runs from 10 encounters, and with the bowl he could only manage five wickets. The captaincy also had an impact on his fielding as fans witnessed rare moments of Jadeja making howlers on the field.

Also Read | ‘David Warner was a bully. I don’t have time for bullies': Faf Du Plessis' explosive remark

Soon after Jadeja's exit from the season, rumours flew of a rift between Jadeja and CSK. While multiple news reports also cited the all-rounder searching for a new franchise, neither Jadeja or CSK ever reacted to it.

Jadeja, who mentioned “restart” in his tweet, will hope for a fruitful outing this time around as CSK chase for their fifth title. The franchise under Dhoni's leadership have been one of the most successful outfit in the cash rich tournament, with the Yellow Army last lifting the silverware in the 2021 edition.

A look at CSK camp ahead of auction

CSK released eight players and will head into the auction with 20.45 crore as their remaining purse value. The biggest name to be released was CSK stalwart Dwayne Bravo.

Players retained by CSK: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, S Senapati, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, R Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Pathirana, Prashant Solanki

Players released by CSK: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravindra jadeja chennai super kings ipl + 1 more
ravindra jadeja chennai super kings ipl

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out