Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas, ahead of Women's Premier League 2025 auction, with captain Smriti Mandhana, star batter Ellyse Perry, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh headlining the list of retainees of the championship-winning team. RCB announces WPL retention list; Smriti, Perry, Richa headline retainees of title-winning team

RCB's retention strategy is built on trust and confidence in a core that has developed a strong bond over the past two seasons and came together last year to showcase its limitless potential and won a historic title.

By retaining players who truly embody RCB's values and bold style of play, the team preserves not only its winning spirit but also the cohesion that has been key to its success. That faith is drawn from remarkable performances by the players, including Mandhana and Perry, who finished as WPL 2024's fourth-highest and highest run-scorers and led the team to its maiden championship win, as well as Purple Cap winner, Shreyanka Patil.

"The WPL retention and release is always a balancing act heading into a mini-auction. We really came to retain a significant number of players that were involved in the championship-winning team from last season, but, also, gave ourselves the flexibility and opportunity to select some targetted players in the auction to give us some depth going into the next season," said head coach Luke Williams.

"Disha, Heather, Nadine, Indrani, Simran, Shraddha, and Shubha have been released. We thank them for their significant contribution and we wish them all the best for the future," Williams said as per a press release by the RCB.

"Playing for the team I have admired since childhood and then going on to win the trophy with them still feels surreal at times. But what truly makes this journey special is not just the cricket or the victories it is the culture of support, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds we have built in that dressing room. It is about pushing each other to be our best, both on and off the field. There is something uniquely powerful about being part of a team that's as much about people and values as it is about performance. I'm excited to keep building on what we've started, alongside such inspiring teammates and our incredible fans who make every moment even more meaningful through this season too," said RCB all-rounder Shreyanka Patil.

Similarly, RCB's leadership is focused on identifying new talent to strengthen specific roles, ensuring that each addition aligns with the team's fearless, dynamic approach. That approach was exemplified by the performances of rising star Ghosh in WPL 2024, who blossomed from an understated prospect into a key player for RCB and a regular for Team India, and the tournament's leading-wicket-taking trio Patil, Asha Sobhana, and Sophie Molineux.

Commenting on her retention, allrounder Asha Sobhana, said, "Staying with RCB means more to me than just wearing the jersey it is about being part of a family united by passion, purpose, and a shared belief in each other. My journey here has been nothing short of life-changing. There was a time when I was ready to hang up my boots, uncertain of my place in the game. But being part of this team reignited something in me a renewed sense of belief and purpose. It rekindled my dreams and led me to achieve what I once thought was out of reach: making my debut for India."

"Every training session, every match with RCB reminds me of the limitless potential within me, despite the challenges and setbacks. It's the incredible team culture here that has shaped me both as a player and as a person. The support, the resilience, and the drive we share push me to strive for my very best, every single day," she concluded.

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry , Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham , Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine , Sophie Molineux , Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross , Danielle Wyatt-Hodge .

