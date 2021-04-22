RCB Predicted XI vs RR: One batting change likely for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in supreme form at the moment, winning all three games so far. RCB's performance against KKR in the previous game showcased how dangerous they can be with the bat if the bowling team makes a small mistake. But despite the 38-run win, RCB will be wary of the threat provided by RR. Kohli and Co will look to continue their win-streak in IPL 2021.

Here is RCB’s predicted XI for IPL 2021 match against RR:

Virat Kohli (C): The RCB captain had an off day against KKR, but he would look to fire on all cylinders against RR. The 6000-mark is also on the cards.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikal's strike rate at the top is a cause of concern for most teams, but with an explosive middle-order that RCB have, Padikkal can take his time at the top and provide a solid start.

Glenn Maxwell: The more the season is progressing, the more it is turning out to be Glenn Maxwell's redemption story.

AB de Villiers: We saw against KKR what AB de Villiers can do with the bat on his day. He will be key against RR.

Washington Sundar: The season has not turned out as good for Washington Sundar as it was expected to be. But he is still an irreplaceable member of the team.

Dan Christian: Dan Christian missed the last game as a tactical change but he is expected to be back against RR.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed is still far from his best, but he has not yet given a chance to show what he can do.

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson has been expensive, but he can give away runs as long as he keeps taking wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been a crucial bowler for RCB and he has really improved in the shortest formats. He can be a wildcard in T20 World Cup if he continues like this.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has a knack of breaking partnerships and hence he is Virat Kohli's most-trusted member of the team.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been in superb form and he is really making a mark in IPL 2021.

RCB Predicted XI vs RR: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.