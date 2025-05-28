RCB pull off what no other team could do in 18 years of IPL, set unprecedented record of…

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have done what no other team could do in the 18-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is to win all away matches in a season that follows a home-away format. RCB accomplished the unprecedented milestone of winning all seven away games this season after they beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The win also took RCB to the second spot, ensuring them two cracks at the final this season. They will face table-toppers Punjab Kings on May 29 in Mullanpur for a spot in the final. Virat Kohli of (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore and teammates congratulate Jitesh Sharma for his winning runs(Hindusan Times)

RCB finished with 19 points in 14 matches this year. They finished second on the points table for the first time since 2016. They finished the group stage with 19 points, the same as Punjab, but the net run rate of 0.30 put them behind the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Seven of their nine wins came in away games. Notably, both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) attained seven wins in the 2012 season but lost a game each away from their home den.

RCB chased down 228 with 8 balls to spare, thanks to a blistering unbeaten 85 off 33 balls from stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma and a half-century (54) from Virat Kohli.

RCB's triumph marked the second successful 200-plus chase in T20s at Lucknow's venue after Sunrisers Hyderabad gunned down 206 against the hosts on May 19.

Kohli put on 61 with opening partner Phil Salt, who made 30, but the chase wobbled after Lucknow hit back with wickets, New Zealand quick Will O'Rourke taking two in two balls.

Will O'Rourke sent back regular skipper and impact substitute Rajat Patidar, for 14, and the next ball had Liam Livingstone, leg before for a golden duck.

Jitesh turned things around with his first IPL fifty. He hit eight fours and six sixes, including the winning hit over the fence, in his 33-ball knock. He put on an unbeaten 107-run stand for the fifth wicket with Mayank Agarwal (41* off 23)

Earlier, Rishabh Pant, who struggled for runs after being bought by Lucknow for a record $3.21 million in the auction, saved his best for last as he hit his season-best score (118* off 61).

During Bengaluru's record chase, Lucknow bowlers conceded runs heavily, but New Zealand tearaway Will O'Rourke had a night to forget. He scalped two wickets but conceded 74 runs in his four-over spell, the third-most expensive in the tournament's history.