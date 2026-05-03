...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

RCB star clarifies ‘unprofessional’ remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but stands firm on his stance

The RCB star remained firm in his stance, explaining that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is “unprofessional” only in the sense that he is still a kid

Updated on: May 03, 2026 12:31 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
Advertisement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the heartbeat of this IPL season. After offering just a glimpse of his talent in 2025, the 15-year-old has come out all guns blazing in his second season, taking apart world-class bowlers — even Jasprit Bumrah — to score 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 237.65, including a century and two fifties. Despite signalling a bright future, with reports last month suggesting he is all but set for an India debut after IPL 2026, RCB star Jitesh Sharma had called him “unprofessional.”

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a warm-up session before the start of an Indian Premier League 2026 match(ANI Pic Service)

Jitesh, who captained Sooryavanshi in the India A Asia Cup last year, made the remark during a chat with AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel ahead of IPL 2026, after the South Africa great praised the Rajasthan Royals opener.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians not ready to drop Suryakumar Yadav, but recurring IPL 2026 struggles raise red flags

“He’s not professional. I can tell you that. Everyone is trying to get him to be professional, but I don’t think he will ever get professional. He may be on the field, but off the field, he won’t. I’m trying my best. I ask him not to have ice cream at night,” Jitesh had said.

“See, I don’t know what people say, but there is a lot of professionalism around him. But he is just a kid. So when he comes over, he becomes that kid again,” he explained.

Rajasthan will play their next match against Gujarat Titans on May 9.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi royal challengers bangalore
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / RCB star clarifies ‘unprofessional’ remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but stands firm on his stance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.