RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana to light up star-studded show in Chinnaswamy; Gayle to attend
- 33 Mins agoWill AB de Villiers be at the Chinnaswamy today?
- 43 Mins agoThe Universe Boss is in the house!
- 53 Mins agoVirat Kohli has a new look ahead of RCB Unbox! Check it out
- 3 Mins agoWhat is the RCB Unbox? An explainer
- 13 Mins agoRCB, a franchise with a fan following like no other
- 23 Mins agoHello and welcome!
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: The Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up for a fresh seaosn of the IPL with a glamorous evening.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: No franchise sets the hearts of its fans racing quite like the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the RCB Unbox event – the third edition of which is set to unleash today afternoon – is a huge step towards the same. First held in 2022, where Faf du Plessis was announced captain of the franchise, the RCB Unbox has gotten only bigger over the last two editions, and today's promises to be no different. High on the success of the women's team's triumph in the Women's Premier League, the hype around the RCB unbox is unreal, which will be graced by the presence of the returning Virat Kohli and other superstars....Read More
The Chinnaswamy Stadium is decked up, preparations got underway last evening with the ground wearing a WWE PPV kind of a look. A special stage has been set up, accompanied by a massive Kohli poster. And why not, Bengaluru fans went berserk at the sighting of their beloved 'King Kohli' and trust them to turn up in numbers to get a look at their icon up close and personal.
Plenty of stuff is lined up for today's event. There are some celebrity performances queued up, along with some snippets from players. Faf du Plessis is expected to address the crowd, and you never know, there may be a bit of Kohli in there as well. The top bosses will be attendance too, including CCO Prathmesh Mishra, and the occasions will mark the return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle too.
What to expect from RCB in IPL 2024
RCB will begin their quest to win their maiden IPL trophy, with the opening clash of the season against Chennai Super Kings on March 22. The season opener will be played at Chepauk Stadium, where two of the biggest superstars of Indian cricket MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be up against each other. There promises to be added pressure on RCB this year after their women's team won the Women's Premier League title in just their second attempt. RCB have come close thrice to winning the IPL title but suffered defeat in the finals of 2009, 2011 and 2016.
Kohli, the premier India batter, has been associated with the franchise since the inception of the tournament but has failed to guide them to a title. The 35-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in the league but the lack of collective effort on the field has put the team down on several occasions.
IPL 2023 promises to be another season where RCB will rely on Kohli to provide solidity to their batting attack. The star batter was in terrific form last season but he has not played much cricket in recent times this year. He last played for India in January in the T20I series against Afghanistan and after that, he took a break from England Tests due to personal reasons. The 2024 edition will be crucial for him to cement his place in India's T20 WC squad.
Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are the other two stars who will be crucial for RCB in the batting department on a relatively small boundary home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise needs their batters to go all guns blazing in the home matches as the pitch in Bengaluru doesn't offer much for the bowlers and the small boundary size makes the case even worse for them. The inclusion of Cameron Green will boost their chances for the title bid as the Aussie star will add value to both batting and bowling. He had a decent debut season at Mumbai Indians last season but they decided to trade him to accommodate space for the return of Hardik Pandya.
The bowling department remains an area of concern for RCB as apart from Mohammed Siraj they don't have a proven bowling attack. Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph have decent experience in IPL but they still have not been able to make a big mark. Meanwhile, Indian pacers like Yash Dayal and Akash Deep also have performed well in patches and lack consistency in the T20 format. After releasing Wanindu Hasaranga, RCB also failed to sign an ideal replacement in the spin department and will rely on Karn Sharma and the other rookie options to get the job done.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Will AB de Villiers be at the Chinnaswamy today?
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Unfortunately, the answer is no. As much as AB de Villiers wants to be present for the big Unbox event, for now he is not in India. Last week, de Villiers had revealed while speaking on his YouTube channel that although he's been handed out an invitation by Virat Kohli to spend time with him and some of the players ahead of the season, ABD's hands were tied due to his broadcasting duties during the IPL. Mr. 360 will head to Mumbai – his first stop in India – and while there is uncertainty over the possibility of his link-up with RCB, he isn't totally non-committal towards it.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: The Universe Boss is in the house
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: It's been seven years since Chris Gayle last played for RCB, but the Universe Boss retains an undying connection with the franchise. In 2018, RCB decided to part ways with Chris Gayle, making way for the big-hitting West Indies to play the last three seasons of his IPL career with Punjab Kings. But what makes Gayle and RCB stick together even after all these years is the fact that there was no bad blood when it was time to say goodbye. So as RCB gear up for a fresh shot at IPL glory, who better than Gayle himself to spice things up. The Universe Boss is in the house; he was at the ground yesterday as Kohli, de Plessis and Glenn Maxwell underwent their first training session together and soaked in all the cheers that came his way. RCB loves Gayle and AB de Villiers the same way as Kohli, Maxwell and others. And why not. RCB isn't just a team; it's an emotion.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: King Kohli has a new look ahead of RCB Unbox
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: He's done it again. Fresh from a break following the birth of his son Akaay, Kohli is back to competitive cricket and how. By sporting another new look that only adds more to the 'can't wait for Kohli' to return spirit. Kohli has been going to the famous hairstylist Aalim Hakim for a while now, and each time he steps out, he looks different, this one being no exception. The eyebrow slit from 2013 makes a return, so is the faded look above the temple area with a big chunk on the back of the head. Our man looks dapper as always, and ready for the big unbox. If that hasn't got you excited enough, we wonder what will.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: What is the RCB Unbox? An explainer
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: So in plain terms, it's a pre-season event hosted by RCB that creates some buzz ahead of a fresh season. Not that RCB and its huge fanbase need an additional initiative to hype up the franchise, but it's an effort from the top bosses to repay fans for the love and support they've shown throughout the years. There are PCs, media interactions, fan exchanges, signing, dancing and of course, build-up to the IPL. The RCB unbox event personifies the razzmatazz and the glamour that the IPL is about. The perfect blend of sports and entertainment comes to the Chinnaswamy today, two days ahead of RCB's season opener against Chennai Super Kings.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: RCB, a franchise with a fan following like no other
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: For a team that is yet to win an IPL title, RCB have an incredible fan following. For the last 16 seasons, people have gotten behind the Red and Gold hoping to end their wait for an elusive title. But despite not a single trophy-winning campaign, there is no dip in the fandom. In fact, it only has grown bigger with every passing year. The term 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' (This year the Cup is ours) has long surpassed 'Paltan', 'Knights' or 'Yellow Army', and as RCB embark on another season full of promise, the cheers, the chants, the madness is expected to quadruple as compared to the seasons before. RCB fans, let' go!
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Hello and welcome!
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Hey y'all. If you're an RCB fan, what a day it promises to be. And if you're not, you may not want to give this a miss. The IPL franchise with one of the biggest fan-following, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are here to take you on a ride like no other… with the unparalleled RCB Unbox event. The first two editions were a bumper hit with the fans, but this one promises to be bigger than ever. The reasons are many, starting with the RCB women's title triumph in the WPL, which sets the perfect platform for the men to follow.
Are you ready? You better be.