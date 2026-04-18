RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Hometown reunions for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul; Delhi try to breach fortress Chinnaswamy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RCB are unbeaten at home and continue to look like the team to beat near the top of the table. For Delhi Capitals, the season has begun to lose steam after a quick start – but things still in their hands to regain momentum.
- 5 Sec agoVirat Kohli remains high in Orange Cap race
- 15 Mins agoIn 2025 – KL Rahul chases down with 93*
- 36 Mins agoDelhi need a win to regain momentum
- 51 Mins agoRCB gear up for 100th game at Chinnaswamy
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: At the moment, the Indian Premier League is beginning to look like a very stratified, disjointed table – there are teams struggling to piece together any amounts of good cricket, teams which are overperforming, teams which have quality but are flawed, and then a couple of teams who look absolutely unbeatable, especially if the conditions are in their favour....Read More
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are defending champions and are playing like it – five matches, four wins, and three out of three on their home patch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a near-perfect season last year, their home form was the one small concern, and the thing they needed to work on entering the fresh season. They have done just that – with five matches in Bengaluru, they have already racked up three wins.
There is a chance to make it four, but to do so, they will need to come good against a team that beat them at this venue last year, Delhi Capitals. With the talismanic KL Rahul playing a near-perfect chase from the middle order in that match, he returns to his hometown, this time on his birthday – some would say the stars are aligning for Rahul to kickstart the middle portion of DC's season. After two wins early, they lost two games they would have fancied themselves in, losing chases from comfortable positions.
In RCB, they have a team which looks completely incapable of losing a game when batting second. The best hope for teams against RCB is usually to restrict them and then play the matchups to hunt them down, but this is also a team capable of batting first and hammering 240, as they did against MI, or 250, as they did against CSK. There is hardly a weakness in this team, and they will start every match as favourites.
DC have the talent, and the bowling ability and batting quality to stay competitive in every match – but at 2-2, that's not good enough, and will need that extra oomph. With plenty on the line, should make for a thriller.
RCB vs DC Live Score: Virat Kohli remains high in Orange Cap race
RCB vs DC Live Score: There is much that is goign right for RCB, but what has always been the case for them is that they will always have a good base thanks to the weight of runs that Kohli gives them. Even at the moment, Kohli is second in the Orange Cap race, a few runs behind Shubman Gill – always in and amongst it.
RCB vs DC Live Score: In 2025 – KL Rahul chases down with 93*
RCB vs DC Live Score: When these teams played at the Chinnaswamy in 2025, it was the KL Rahul show as he announced and endeared himself to Delhi fans. Chasing 164 but with early wickets down, Rahul came in at 4 and stitched together a century partnership with Tristan Stubbs after Delhi were down to 58/4.
That was the match where he said, in words and actions, that the Bengaluru ground was his. It was big talk, and this is the time where he will need to back it up.
RCB vs DC Live Score: Delhi need a win to regain momentum
RCB vs DC Live Score: After starting the season in great touch with two impressive wins chasing against LSG and MI, DC have lost some momentum with losses to GT and CSK – two games they will feel they should have won. Things are working, but not all the time – they need to be a little more clinical for points on the board.
RCB vs DC Live Score: RCB gear up for 100th game at Chinnaswamy
RCB vs DC Live Score: 19 years on since the start of the IPL, the venue that started it all celebrates a milestone of its own – the 100th RCB match, in a year which means so much after their first title and the tragedy that followed.
At the Chinnaswamy, RCB have racked up three wins to start the season: they have made it into a fortress, and breaching it proves tougher every passing game. For the RCB faithful, a big point of pride.
RCB vs DC Live Score: Hello and welcome!
RCB vs DC Live Score: We go back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the den of the defending champions, where KL Rahul and the Delhi Capitals once again try for a big result on the road.