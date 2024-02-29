WPL 2024, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: RCB win toss, choose to bowl
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a forget Women's Premier League (WPL) last season but seems to have put that behind them this year. They won their first match against UP Warriorz by two runs and then thrashed Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in their second, which means they are the only side to remain unbeaten this year after playing two games. They would be looking to continue this run but face a significant challenge on Thursday in the form of the Delhi Capitals.
The star names have fired for both teams in their respective previous games, with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning striking half-centuries against Warriorz while Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana and Ellyse Perry got amongst the runs against Gujarat Giants. Concerns, if any, will be Sophie Devine's recent form as she fell for single digit scores in the last two games and hasn't really been in the best touch with the bat barring the 70 she scored in the ODI against Pakistan in December. RCB made no changes to their playing eleven in their previous match and are expected to do the same, unless there are any last-minute injuries. The same can be said for Lanning's DC.
DC XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
RCB XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
TOSS: Big cheers from the home crowd as Smriti Mandhana wins the toss. She says that RCB will bowl first.
DC's matches thus far: DC played the opening match of the season on February 23 after the Mumbai Indians in what was a repeat of last year's final. The result, unfortunately for them, was the same, with MI winning by four wickets. They then thrashed UPW by nine wickets.
RCB's matches thus far: RCB started off by beating UP Warriorz by two runs in what was the second match of the season on February 24. They then followed that up by beating Gujarat Giants by eight wickets, thus becoming the only team this season to have won their second match after having won their first.
Kapp on her 3/5: "Wherever I've been playing, whether that's international cricket or in leagues, I'm probably better off bowling with the new ball...We have very good death bowlers, so that allows me to bowl upfront more with the new ball," said Kapp after her performance against UPW
Marizanne Kapp's star turn: A big part of DC's nine-wicket win over UPW in their last match Marizanne Kapp's extraordinary spell. Kapp conceded just five runs and took three wickets in her four overs as UPW were restricted to a score of 119/9.
Comfortable wins for both sides: Both RCB and DC pulverised their opponents in their respective previous games. A common factor in both wins was that both teams bowled first and restricted the opposition to sub-par totals. It will be interesting to see if they can do the same if they have to bat first today.
RCB full squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
DC Full squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Hello and welcome! Two games, two wins for RCB; two games, one win for DC but that was a big one. The Chinnaswamy stadium is always a venue for high octane T20 games. This should be a good one!