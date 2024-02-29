WPL 2024, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: RCB win toss, choose to bowl

Live

WPL 2024, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a forget Women's Premier League (WPL) last season but seems to have put that behind them this year. They won their first match against UP Warriorz by two runs and then thrashed Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in their second, which means they are the only side to remain unbeaten this year after playing two games. They would be looking to continue this run but face a significant challenge on Thursday in the form of the Delhi Capitals....Read More

The star names have fired for both teams in their respective previous games, with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning striking half-centuries against Warriorz while Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana and Ellyse Perry got amongst the runs against Gujarat Giants. Concerns, if any, will be Sophie Devine's recent form as she fell for single digit scores in the last two games and hasn't really been in the best touch with the bat barring the 70 she scored in the ODI against Pakistan in December. RCB made no changes to their playing eleven in their previous match and are expected to do the same, unless there are any last-minute injuries. The same can be said for Lanning's DC.