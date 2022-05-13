RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's form in focus as Bangalore take on inconsistent Punjab; Toss at 7 PM IST
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Bangalore look to continue winning momentum as they face inconsistent Punjab. Follow Live Updates and Score of the RCB vs PBKS Match Today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs PBKS Match Today: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to get closer to a playoff spot as they take on inconsistent Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In search of an elusive IPL title, Bangalore have checked all boxes in recent games. Barring Virat Kohli, all of their batters are in top form with uncapped Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror proving their worth. Skipper Faf du Plessis and seasoned pros Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik have also shone with the bat. On the bowling front, Bangalore have Wanindu Hasaranga, who is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 21 scalps including a five-wicket haul. Punjab, on the other hand, haven't been able to win two games in a row this season. They need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish. Punjab will heavily rely on Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, while Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma will be entrusted with finishing the innings. Their bowling attack comprises the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma. Rabada has plucked 18 wickets in the 10-team tournament while Arshdeep has been brilliant in the death overs.
Fri, 13 May 2022 06:05 PM
IPL 2022 Live, RCB vs PBKS: Sandeep Sharma's record in powerplay
Sandeep Sharma has experience of playing 100-plus IPL games but the pacer hasn't clicked for Punjab so far. He has got 54 IPL wickets in the powerplay, which accounts for 47 per cent of his total IPL wickets (114).
But Sandeep has plucked just 1 wicket inside the powerplay in 11 innings.
Fri, 13 May 2022 06:01 PM
IPL 2022 Live, RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma
While Kohli has scored 782 runs in the IPL against Punjab, he faces a stiff challenge against Sandeep Sharma. The experienced pacer has removed Kohli on seven occasions. No other bowler has been as successful as Sandeep against Kohli.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:59 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Updates
Speaking about his loyalty to RCB, Virat recently said, "The perks of loyalty are way more than the perks of captaincy." Staunch Bangalore supporters are eager to see their favourite player find his lost mojo.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:54 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Head-to-head record
Talking about head-to-head record, Punjab have a 16-13 advantage over Bangalore. Also, both teams have lost three out of last five games.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:49 PM
RCB vs PBKS Score: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow key for Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow finally got runs after being promoted to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The two can pose a huge threat if they conjure a blistering start.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:41 PM
IPL 2022 Live, RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli's lowly strike rate
Virat Kohli has got 216 runs in 12 games but his below-par strike rate also raises eyebrows. He has notched up one half-century score at a strike rate of 111.3 this season.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:37 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: RCB to tinker with winning combination?
While Kohli and Rawat have had a faltering season at the top, Patidar and Karthik have turned Bangalore's batting unit into a formidable one. It remains to be seen whether Faf tinkers with the winning combination.
“What we are trying to get better as a team is making sure that one of those top-four creates a bit of a base. We have got some really strong hitters at the back,” Faf had said after his team's win over Hyderabad.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:31 PM
RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Bangalore in touching distance of playoffs berth
RCB enter the game on the back of wins against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab's all-or-nothing batting approach might work in Bangalore's favour, who are in touching distance of a top-4 finish.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:23 PM
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Bangalore's bowling attack
Mohammad Siraj has not been at his best but Bangalore have got Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel to contribute with regular wickets. Hazlewood has picked up 13 wickets so far, while Harshal has got 14 plucks under his belt.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:18 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Spotlight on Wanindu Hasaranga
On the bowling front, Bangalore have Wanindu Hasaranga, who decimated Hyderabad with a fifer in the last game. The Sri Lankan tweaker is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 21 scalps including a five-wicket haul.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:17 PM
RCB vs PBKS Score: Virat Kohli due for a big knock
Kohli, who is in the middle of his worst IPL season, is due for an impact knock for a long time. He would look to find his run-scoring mojo at the business end of the tournament.
A win tonight will steer RCB to 16 points though 18 seems to be a safe number for a play-off berth.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:12 PM
RCB vs PBKS IPL Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad
Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:05 PM
RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Virat Kohli on Faf du Plessis
Kohli also spoke about his relationship with current skipper Faf du Plessis, who took over the leadership after the Indian stepped down from the role last year.
"I and Faf have always gotten along really well even before we played together this season because he was the captain of South Africa for a while. Faf is a guy who is very sure of himself, and he has full authority on the field," said Kohli.
"Sometimes I mention things and tells me 'no, I don't want to do that', which I respect a lot because that obviously makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under."
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:01 PM
RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Bangalore set sights on playoffs berth
Bangalore are currently ranked 4th in the points table with 7 wins in 12 games. To finish the league stage among the top four teams, they must win at least one of their remaining two game
Fri, 13 May 2022 05:00 PM
IPL Live Score: Virat Kohli on his lean patch
"First-ball ducks. After the second one, I actually realised what it feels like to be like you, absolutely helpless. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It's been so long, I have seen everything in this game," quipped Kohli in a video shared by the franchise.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:59 PM
RCB vs PBKS IPL Scorecard: Virat Kohli's dwindling form
Bangalore may have figured out the perfect combination in playoffs quest, but the form of Virat Kohli still remains a huge concern. The star batter has only 216 runs in 12 innings including a single half-century. He has got three ducks so far this season, two of which have been golden ducks.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:57 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live
Barring Virat Kohli, all Bangalore batters are in top form. Seasoned names such as Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have shone, while uncapped players like Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror have made their presence felt. It's highly unlikely that Bangalore will alter their winning combination for tonight's game.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:55 PM
RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik's finishing prowess
There have been quite a few fighting for the reserve wicketkeeper-batters' slot but Dinesh Karthik seems to be heading the list at the moment. He has been among the best finishers in the tournament with 274 runs at a staggering strike rate of 200.00.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:50 PM
RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings hope for Jitesh Sharma to do an encore
Promoted ahead of the experienced Liam Livingstone, Jitesh clobbered four boundaries and two sixes versus Rajasthan, and the onus will on on him to boost Punjab's scoring rate at the death.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:45 PM
RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Jitesh Sharma for T20 World Cup?
Jitesh Sharma showed his finishing ability against Rajasthan Royals when he smashed an unbeaten 38 off just 18 balls.
He earned praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag, who backed the keeper-batter to be in India's squad for the T20 World Cup as a reserve. "He has impressed quite a bit... So should we also include him in the Australia-bound T20 World Cup squad?" Sehwag said in 'Cricbuzz Live - Talking Points'.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:41 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Punjab Kings full squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:38 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Updates
Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma have the ability to shift gears at the death but Punjab will expect a lot more from their bowlers. Arshdeep has been excellent at the death but Rabada and Chahar need to take crucial wickets against a strong batting attack like Bangalore.
-
RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Rajasthan's six-wicket drubbing against Punjab
Jonny Bairstow notched up a 40-ball 56 in the last game against Rajasthan Royals but the bowlers were unable to defend a 189-run total at the Wankhede. Arshdeep returned 2/29 in his four, while Rishi Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada registered 1/25 and 1/50 respectively.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:32 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Updates
Punjab Kings will heavily rely on Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top. Skipper Mayank Agarwal has had a subdued season so far and he needs to lead from the front. The Karnataka batter has got just 176 runs in 10 games with a half-century.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:29 PM
IPL 2022 Live, RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings' playoffs hopes
Punjab are in the bottom half of the points table. With three games in hand, the Mayank Agarwal-led side needs to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish. At the moment, the team has got 10 points with five wins and six losses.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:27 PM
RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Punjab Kings seek consistency
Punjab might have got firepower in their ranks, but the side has failed to deliver collectively as a unit. The inability to win two games in a row sums up their inconsistent run in the ongoing IPL edition.
Fri, 13 May 2022 04:24 PM
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. The two teams have had contrasting spells lately.
While Bangalore won the last two games to occupy the fourth spot in points table with 14 points, Punjab are plagued by inconsistencies, managing to register just five wins out of 11 games. They are in need of a desperate win to stay afloat in the playoffs race! Expecting humdinger of a contest... stay tuned for live updates!