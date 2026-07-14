RCB won't lose Andy Flower to England, insists Dinesh Karthik amid Test coach speculation

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has poured cold water on speculation linking Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower with the vacant England Test coaching role, insisting the Zimbabwean's packed coaching commitments and existing IPL contract make such a move highly unlikely.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Head Coach Andy Flower and Virat Kohli hold the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title (PTI)

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While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to announce Brendon McCullum's successor following his departure after the 1-2 home Test series defeat to New Zealand last month, Flower has emerged as one of the leading candidates. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has also publicly backed Flower, citing his impressive record during his previous stint in charge of the national side.

However, Karthik, who worked closely with Flower during RCB's maiden IPL title-winning campaign earlier this year, believes the 57-year-old is unlikely to leave Bengaluru.

"In all seriousness, I think he'll be a great candidate," Karthik said on Sky Sports.

"He definitely should be one of the names thought of, but I would be very surprised if he took it, considering where England are and his packed schedule as well."

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{{^usCountry}} Recent reports have suggested that the ECB could allow Flower to continue fulfilling his IPL commitments if he is appointed Test coach. But Karthik questioned how practical such an arrangement would be, especially with the growing overlap between franchise and international cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent reports have suggested that the ECB could allow Flower to continue fulfilling his IPL commitments if he is appointed Test coach. But Karthik questioned how practical such an arrangement would be, especially with the growing overlap between franchise and international cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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"I read an article which said that England will be happy to accommodate IPL and then the rest of Test cricket, but with the schedule being the way it is... when Jacob Bethell didn't come in for the first Test, Jofra Archer not being available, it kicked up a fuss, and there were plenty of people saying, 'Why? How come one of the players is not there?'"

Karthik also pointed to Flower's existing contract with RCB, arguing that England would struggle to accept their head coach missing parts of a crucial Test season.

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"With Andy Flower, with an already pre-signed contract with RCB, which would mean that he would miss parts of all those (Tests). Will it be okay for England in the preparation for the Ashes if they don't have a coach for a Test match or two?" he said.

"I heard there's a Test match against Bangladesh in May next year, and if Andy Flower is doing RCB, that could be a challenge as well."

The ECB is expected to finalise McCullum's replacement in the coming months.