RCB's Nuwan Thusara drops lawsuit vs Sri Lanka Cricket, issues apology after IPL 2026 NOC controversy

However, a rare dispute emerged at the start of the 2026 campaign, with Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara being denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket to join his franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru , for the start of the season. The dispute arose after SLC ruled that Thushara had failed to meet the newly updated fitness standards, specifically the mandatory 2-km run test.

The Indian Premier League , the biggest stage in franchise cricket, often brings many high-profile news stories and disputes over the course of its campaign. There have already been growing concerns about the balance between franchise leagues and national cricket boards, especially as workload management becomes a key issue ahead of a long international season.

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An NOC is an essential requirement for any overseas players wishing to participate in an overseas franchise league like the IPL. The denial prompted Thushara to approach the Colombo District Court, legally challenge the SLC to grant him the clearance, ensuring his participation was not jeopardised.

As the IPL season has reached its midway stage, with team dynamics largely settled, the 31-year-old pacer has now officially withdrawn his legal case against SLC, bringing an end to this high-profile dispute, one that saw a player challenge his own national cricket board amid the rise in influence of franchise cricket.

According to the reports, the player also issued an apology to the governing body following their disagreement, an attempt at reconciliation and damage control, as the action can potentially put both his international career and future participation in franchise cricket in question.

Thushara, who made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka in 2022 against Australia, was often compared to legend Lasith Malinga for his similar slingy action. He established himself as a prominent death-over specialist, taking 36 wickets in 30 matches, including a career-best performance of 5/20 with a hat-trick against Bangladesh in 2024. However, his fallout with the board led to his omission from the T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

Thushara has ultimately missed out on representing RCB this season after being acquired for ₹1.60 crore ahead of the 2025 campaign. Over that season, he made just a single appearance against the Lucknow Super Giants, delivering a disciplined performance of 1/26. While his absence is a setback for the franchise as they look to defend their title, the withdrawal of this case raises a broader question: how can a player maintain balance between national commitments and the demands of modern franchise cricket without straining relationships and opportunities on the global stage?