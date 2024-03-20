RCB's title drought 'one of the main reasons' behind taking this job, says head coach Andy Flower

Last week, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru) etched their name in history during the second season of the Women’s Premier League. Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, the RCB soared to victory in the final, clinching the coveted title against Delhi Capitals and securing the franchise’s maiden trophy. The triumph has not only marked a momentous occasion for the women's team but also cast a spotlight on the aspirations of the men's squad. For sixteen seasons, the men's team had valiantly pursued IPL glory, coming tantalisingly close to clinching the title on multiple occasions, only to face heartbreak in the final hurdle. RCB head coach Andy Flower(RCB)

As the women's team basks in the glory of their triumph, the eyes are on Faf du Plessis’ men as they aim at joining Mandhana’s side in ending RCB’s titleless streak. For the team’s head coach, Andy Flower, the opportunity to work with Royal Challengers Bengaluru represents more than just a coaching assignment; it is a chance for him to guide the team towards the elusive IPL trophy that has eluded it for so long.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times during his stint with the Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20), Flower spoke in detail about the major motivation behind taking over the coaching role at the RCB.

“I'm really excited about that challenge (of joining a side that is yet to win an IPL title),” Flower says.

“It is one of the main reasons I wanted to take this job. It gives me a very exciting opportunity to see if we can do something special with RCB. We have got a really exciting group of players. I think our squad is strong. We have got some great experience in the dressing room,” says the RCB coach further.

Since the pivotal moment of Virat Kohli's captaincy handover after the 2021 season, the team has demonstrated remarkable resilience, clinching a playoff berth in 2022 and narrowly missing out on a top-four finish in the subsequent season under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis.

This year, the RCB has many new names in their squad, with all-rounder Cameron Green being one of the biggest additions, as he joined the side from Mumbai Indians.

Flower, who has previously coached the Lucknow Super Giants in the league, understands that success in the IPL is not solely determined by individual brilliance but by the cohesive fabric of team culture. As he assumes the reins of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Flower's focus lies on cultivating a team ethos grounded in shared purpose.

“All-rounders, we think, are going to play a really important part in the tournament. The opportunity of winning a tournament is right there in front of us, but my personal view of taking on a challenge like that is always simplifying the route,” says Flower.

“We want to play a type of game that we will be proud of. We will attack the game, and that will give us a really good chance of getting through to playoffs. Once you get through, then you've got a good chance at the title. So, there are steps along the way that we must take.”

Focussed on the job

Flower stresses being focused as a unit to achieve a common objective.

“Our attitude to training, our determination to do well, how we come together as a group with a united purpose… these are the things that will determine how we enjoy the season together.

“So, I think simplifying and chunking down the challenges in front is a really important process for us,” says the RCB coach.

During the RCB Unbox event, Kohli reiterated similar sentiments when he addressed the fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. “That's a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time. I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise,” Kohli said.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kickstart their IPL campaign in the tournament’s opening game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. On Tuesday, the franchise officially confirmed the name change, dropping ‘Bangalore’ for the city’s current name, ‘Bengaluru’. The event also saw the women’s team being felicitated for its brilliant triumph in the WPL 2024.