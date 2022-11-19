'RCB's turn is around the corner, if they win one then…': AB de Villiers's bold prediction ahead of IPL 2023

Indian Premier League(IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) haven't won the title in the history of the league. The Bangalore team made it to the finals thrice, in the years 2009, 2011 and 2016 but failed to clinch the trophy. Even the presence of bigwigs AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli together couldn't overturn the fortunes of the star studded team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli couldn't end the title drought during his 10-year tenure as the captain and the story has continued under new captain Faf Du Plessis too till last season. As the league enters its sixteenth season in 2023, former RCB player De Villiers is hopeful of a reversal in the wretched luck of the IPL team. Speaking to Star Sports, the South African said that winning the first title will help RCB break the shackles and then the team might win a few more trophies rather quickly.

ALSO READ: ‘Follow the template of England': Ravi Shastri's blunt advice for Team India in T20Is

"It's been how many seasons now? Quite a few, 14 or 15 or whatever. So, they would love to break the shackles. I think if RCB wins one then, they'll probably win two, three, four quickly but let's wait and see what happens, T20 cricket is a bit of a gamble sometimes, anything can happen. Especially knockout games, but hopefully RCB's turn is around the corner,” said de Villiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

De Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021. Known as Mr.360 to his fans, the right-handed batter played 184 IPL matches and scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.71.

The 38-year-old has made his intentions clear that he wants to return to RCB in a new capacity in 2023. Meanwhile, RCB would hope that the return of one of their most famous players, helps them break the jinx.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON