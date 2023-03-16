RCB's Will Jacks ruled out of 2023 IPL season after injury during Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI

England batter Will Jacks has been ruled out of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury that he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh. Jacks was supposed to turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, having been bought by franchise for ₹3.2 crore at the auction in December.

Jacks has suffered a muscle injury that could affect the 24-year-old's chances of making the England squad for the 2023 World Cup that will be played in India. Jacks was hoping to use the IPL to familiarise himself with Indian conditions. Jacks was expected to provide cover for Australia's Glenn Maxwell in the middle order. Maxwell was expected to miss a part of the season due to an injury that put paid to his hopes of playing in the recently concluded Test series between India and Australia. However, the all-rounder has been included in the Australian squad for their upcoming ODI series in India which starts on Friday.

Meanwhile, RCB are reportedly in talks with New Zealand's Michael Bracewell as a potential replacement. They will open their IPL campaign with a clash against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Bracewell had not found any takers during the mini-auction in January. However, just two days later, he smashed 140 off 78 balls in the first ODI against India in Hyderabad and almost led New Zealand to an improbable victory. Chasing a target of 350 with India's Shubman Gill having scored a double century, New Zealand were tottering at 131/6 in the 29th over when Bracewell started his counter attack with Mitchell Santner at the other end. The pair put up 162 runs off 102 balls for the seventh wicket and New Zealand ended up losing the match by just 12 runs.

Meanwhile, RCB will also be concerned about the availability of Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood had been part of Australia's squad for the Test series in India but was ruled out of the tour itself before the third Test due to fitness issues. With Australia having qualified for the World Test Championship final and playing in the Ashes right after that match, Hazlewood could also reconsider his participation in the latter stages of the IPL if he makes it to the tournament.

