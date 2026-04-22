Jude Bellingham invests in Birmingham Phoenix as The Hundred's story gets bigger: ‘I really love cricket’

Jude Bellingham is set to become a minority investor in Birmingham Phoenix. The Cricketer has reported that the England and Real Madrid midfielder has bought a 1% stake in the Hundred franchise.

Jude Bellingham greets the fans after the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match.(AFP)

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The move would bring one of English football’s biggest names into cricket ownership and add another high-profile name to The Hundred’s growing investor base. Birmingham Phoenix was valued at around £82 million during the competition’s recent investment round, meaning a 1% stake would be worth roughly £820,000. Some reports have placed the likely value of the deal closer to £1 million, depending on the exact share split involved.

This is a small stake in percentage terms, but not a token entry. Phoenix is one of the more visible franchises in The Hundred and is based at Edgbaston, one of England's major cricket venues. Its ownership structure is already a significant part of the competition’s commercial story, with Knighthead Capital having acquired a 49 per cent stake in the franchise and Warwickshire retaining the remaining 51 per cent as host county.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: INR 1 crore doubled in one night: Abhishek Sharma's 135 gives SRH dream return on investment Why the move matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: INR 1 crore doubled in one night: Abhishek Sharma's 135 gives SRH dream return on investment Why the move matters {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jude Bellingham’s investment stands out for its local connection. He came through Birmingham City before moving to Borussia Dortmund and then Real Madrid, which makes this more than a celebrity crossover play. It links one of England’s biggest sporting names to a Birmingham-based cricket team tied to the city where his rise began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jude Bellingham’s investment stands out for its local connection. He came through Birmingham City before moving to Borussia Dortmund and then Real Madrid, which makes this more than a celebrity crossover play. It links one of England’s biggest sporting names to a Birmingham-based cricket team tied to the city where his rise began. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The wider context is just as important. The Hundred’s investment process has pushed franchise cricket in England into a different financial bracket, with the ECB saying the eight completed team partnerships across the competition represented a combined valuation of more than £975 million. Bellingham’s involvement, even at a small level, reflects the kind of cross-sport interest the tournament is now attracting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wider context is just as important. The Hundred’s investment process has pushed franchise cricket in England into a different financial bracket, with the ECB saying the eight completed team partnerships across the competition represented a combined valuation of more than £975 million. Bellingham’s involvement, even at a small level, reflects the kind of cross-sport interest the tournament is now attracting. {{/usCountry}}

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Although the financial terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, Bellingham expressed his interest in cricket when asked about the ongoing development to ESPN. “You know I love Birmingham. I think I'm very grateful for what they have done for me. This is the whole city of Birmingham, really well. At least one-half. And then I love cricket as well. When I was younger, I used to play and now as I've got older, to understand the game a bit more and kind of watch it on the TV. That is what I watch. When the football's not on, really. I enjoy the Test games the most. When I can, I watch it throughout the whole day when training finishes, and I can get back to watching it in the afternoon. I love it really. And so it was a perfect blend. And when I got the opportunity to get involved, you know, I didn't really think twice about it, to be fair, and yeah, now I'm so happy to be on board.”

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