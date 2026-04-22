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Jude Bellingham invests in Birmingham Phoenix as The Hundred's story gets bigger: ‘I really love cricket’

Jude Bellingham is becoming a minority investor in Birmingham Phoenix, acquiring a 1% stake valued at approximately £820,000.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 12:34 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Jude Bellingham is set to become a minority investor in Birmingham Phoenix. The Cricketer has reported that the England and Real Madrid midfielder has bought a 1% stake in the Hundred franchise.

Jude Bellingham greets the fans after the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match.(AFP)

The move would bring one of English football’s biggest names into cricket ownership and add another high-profile name to The Hundred’s growing investor base. Birmingham Phoenix was valued at around £82 million during the competition’s recent investment round, meaning a 1% stake would be worth roughly £820,000. Some reports have placed the likely value of the deal closer to £1 million, depending on the exact share split involved.

This is a small stake in percentage terms, but not a token entry. Phoenix is one of the more visible franchises in The Hundred and is based at Edgbaston, one of England's major cricket venues. Its ownership structure is already a significant part of the competition’s commercial story, with Knighthead Capital having acquired a 49 per cent stake in the franchise and Warwickshire retaining the remaining 51 per cent as host county.

Although the financial terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, Bellingham expressed his interest in cricket when asked about the ongoing development to ESPN. “You know I love Birmingham. I think I'm very grateful for what they have done for me. This is the whole city of Birmingham, really well. At least one-half. And then I love cricket as well. When I was younger, I used to play and now as I've got older, to understand the game a bit more and kind of watch it on the TV. That is what I watch. When the football's not on, really. I enjoy the Test games the most. When I can, I watch it throughout the whole day when training finishes, and I can get back to watching it in the afternoon. I love it really. And so it was a perfect blend. And when I got the opportunity to get involved, you know, I didn't really think twice about it, to be fair, and yeah, now I'm so happy to be on board.”

 
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