Thomas Tuchel warns Jude Bellingham after England star's substitution antics: ‘That’s the decision, and he has…'

Jude Bellingham was left fuming after his substitution during his side's 2-0 win against Albania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday. The Real Madrid midfielder was booked in the 80th minute of the match and was substituted off four minutes later, in his first England start since June. Bellingham put his arms in the air in anger after the second goal, as he saw Morgan Rogers waiting to replace him. England manager Thomas Tuchel talks to Jude Bellingham.(REUTERS)

Responding to Bellingham's decision, England head coach Thomas Tuchel said, "That’s the decision, and he has to accept the decision. His friend is waiting on the sideline, so you need to accept it, respect it, and keep on going."

Tuchel and Bellingham have clashed before, too. The German said, "I’m going to have to review it. I saw that he was not happy. I don’t want to make it bigger at the moment than it is."

"I think to a certain degree if you have players like Jude, who are so competitive, they will never like it, but, as you said, my word stands. It is about standards and level and it's a commitment to and respect to each other, so someone is waiting outside, and we will not change our decision just because someone is waving their arms," he added.

The match saw Harry Kane score a late brace in a 2-0 victory, which also saw England complete a flawless Group K campaign with their eighth win and eighth clean sheet.

It looked like the match was going to end as a draw, but then two goals in eight minutes from Kane settled proceedings. The substitutes also played a key role. Bukayo Saka replaced Arsenal teammate Eberechi Eze after the hour mark and it was his diverted corner that found Kane, who poked it home in the 74th minute.

Marcus Rashford replaced Jarrod Bowen, and it was his perfect cross from the left, that was headed into the bottom corner by Kane.