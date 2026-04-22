INR 1 crore doubled in one night: Abhishek Sharma's 135 gives SRH dream return on investment

Abhishek Sharma’s 135 not out against the Delhi Capitals gave Sunrisers Hyderabad more than a match-winning innings. It delivered one of the biggest single-night value spikes by a top-order batter this IPL season. Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century vs DC. (ANI Pic Service)

Abhishek entered the game with a season valuation of ₹14 crore. In a 14-match league split, his cost per league game is ₹1 crore. Against Delhi, his estimated match worth climbed to ₹1.95 crore, leaving SRH with a profit of ₹ 95.16 lakh from the night.

A premium batter produced a premium return The innings sits cleanly on the numbers. Abhishek made 135 off 68 balls, struck at 198.53, hit 10 fours and 10 sixes, and scored 55.79% of SRH’s 242/2 on his own. Out of his 135 runs, 100 came in boundaries. That means 74.07% of his scoring came through fours and sixes.

The pressure came in waves and never really eased. He scored 34 off 15 in the Powerplay at a strike rate of 226.67. He added 26 off 15 in overs 7 to 11. Then came the decisive stretch: 55 off 21 in overs 12 to 16 at 261.90. By then, the innings had moved from big to match-warping.

His scoring spread made the damage even harder to absorb. He took 43 off 15 from Nitish Rana, 24 off 15 from T Natarajan, 23 off 11 from Mukesh Kumar, 22 off 17 from Lungi Ngidi, 12 off 5 from Kuldeep Yadav and 11 off 5 from Axar Patel. Delhi did not have a bowling route out of the problem.

How the ₹ 1.95 crore figure was built A ₹14 crore player, spread across 14 league matches, costs ₹1 crore per match.

The return side is built by converting the overall match influence into rupee value. In Abhishek’s case, the innings drove the bulk of that number, but the full estimate also captured his additional contribution in the field.

His output for the game translated to a batting score of 42 and a fielding score of 6 (In our model). The innings also drew a heavy manual rating push due to its scale, control, and match impact. That took his final normalised monetary impact to 116, which converted to a match worth of ₹1.95 crore.

Once the ₹1 crore cost is removed, the surplus settles at ₹ 95.16 lakh.

SRH invested ₹1 crore in Abhishek Sharma for one league game and recovered nearly ₹2 crore in value by the close of play.

The investment that doubled overnight In investment terms, this was the equivalent of putting ₹1 lakh into a stock at the opening bell and watching it climb to nearly ₹2 lakh before the market shut. The principal was ₹1 crore. The closing value was ₹1.95 crore.

That is why the innings stands out even in a season full of fast scoring. This was not just a century. It was a near-doubling of match-day value on a premium base.

Generally, lower-cost players can throw up big percentage gains with one strong outing because their entry price is modest. Expensive players work under a different math. Their cost line is higher, so the performance has to be heavier, cleaner and more decisive to generate the same kind of surplus. Abhishek cleared that line comfortably.

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Why this innings carries balance-sheet weight The final number was not inflated by empty volume. It came from dominance across the innings.

He controlled the start. He accelerated through the middle. He pushed the total into a zone that altered the shape of the chase. His boundary count gave SRH speed. His share of the total gave them substance. His spread against both pace and spin denied Delhi any tactical shelter.

The outcome on the financial sheet reflects that control. Abhishek’s batting-only surplus stood at ₹37.01 lakh. His full match surplus rose to ₹95.16 lakh after the impact of the knock was folded in. The difference between those two figures captures the scale of the night as a whole.

For SRH, the reading is clean. Abhishek Sharma entered the match as a ₹14 crore asset with a ₹1 crore game cost. He finished it with an estimated return of ₹1.95 crore.

That is what franchises pay elite money for. Not just runs. Not just highlights. Nights when the investment almost doubles before the game is over.