'Really? I don't think so': Ravi Shastri hilariously trolls Murali Kartik with sarcasm on live TV for Sehwag remark

The fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad has so far seen Australia in full control, who after opting to bat first, piled a massive 480/10 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja led the proceedings with some clinical batting as he scored a superb 180 (422) before being trapped LBW by Axar Patel. Apart from him star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green also slammed his maiden Test ton, as he scored 114 from 170 balls.

The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in response ensured that the hosts didn't lose a single wicket on Day 2, helping India reach 36/0 at stumps, still trailing by 444 runs. Both played the shots comfortably, with Gill launching a huge six against Nathan Lyon in the final over of the day.

As India kept the scoreboard ticking, former India spinner Murali Karthik, who is part of the commentary panel, made an interesting point regarding India's situation, which involved destructive ex-India opener Virender Sehwag. However, he met with an unexpected response from fellow commentator Ravi Shastri, who was shocked with Karthik's statement.

The conversation between the two are as follows:

Murali Karthik: “Imagine a Sehwag in this situation. Even if two overs are left he would have run down the track and gone after the bowler."

Ravi Shastri: “Really?”

Ravi Shastri: “No I don't think so, I think no one would have got any prizes for guessing.”

Coming back to the match, the pair of Gill and Rohit would look to carry forward the momentum on Day 3. Apart from the two, the pitch can also prove to be a happy hunting ground for other Indian batters, who have failed to get going in the Border-Gavaskar series.

The Indian top-order has been very ordinary in the series so far, with captain Rohit only being able to notch a ton from the Indian camp. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has shown intensity but has managed just 111 runs at an average of 22.20 from the five innings he has played so far.

Gill, who has been picked ahead of out-of-form KL Rahul, too would look to pile some big runs and justify his selection in the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, would hope for some early blows when action resumes on Saturday. Australia have fielded just one pacer in the form of Mitchell Starc, with Green playing the role of second seamer. “I just tried to pick up how the Indian bowlers went about it. You have to swallow your ego on this wicket. I will may be do the holding role tomorrow (Day 3) and let the spinners do their bit,” said Green to the official broadcasters after stumps on Day 2.

Just like Green mentioned the onus will definitely be on Australia's spin trio comprising Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy. Lyon emerged as one of Australia's match-winner in Indore, accounting for 11 wickets in both the innings combined, and will hope for a repeat in Ahmedabad as the game proceeds.

It will be another test for Steve Smith's captaincy, who helped Australia make a sensational comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the tourists suffered heavy loss in the opening two Tests under Pat Cummin's leadership. Smith led Australia to a superb nine-wicket win in Indore as Australia now have a good chance to wrap the series on level terms.

